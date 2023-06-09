In light of achieving quality of life and maintaining physical and psychological health, the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) organized a training workshop entitled "Ideas for a Healthy Summer", in cooperation with the Ajman Society of Social & Cultural Development. The workshop was attended by 24 women from various local government bodies in the emirate of Ajman.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, affirmed AJBWC's keenness and continuous commitment to promoting the health of women and the family through the implementation of workshops and various educational initiatives that suit the needs of women and the family in general, including “public health care, healthy nutrition, physical fitness, and family relationships promotion, stress management, and work-life balance".

She also stated that AJBWC seeks, in cooperation with its strategic partners, to sustain the promotion of health culture and stimulate positive changes in behaviors to achieve sustainable health and comprehensive well-being through the "Live It Healthy" program within the "Sports Platform" initiative, which is implemented by the Ajman Businesswomen Council throughout the year.

For her part, Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Director-General of the Ajman Society of Social & Cultural Development and a member of the AJBWC’s Board of Directors, explained that the workshop aimed to raise awareness of the importance of promoting physical activity in the summer, eating healthy and balanced food, and the importance of self-motivation to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The workshop also dealt with a set of key topics, including "defining the quality of life and its impact on the family and work, and how to take care of mental and physical health throughout the year", in addition to an interactive activity entitled "My Plan for a Happy & Enjoyable Summer"