The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) organized a discussion session entitled "The Economic Role of the Family" in Al Safia Majlis - Ajman, with a view to discussing and monitoring the impacts of productive families and home projects on the economic, health, social, and psychological aspects of families, in conjunction with the International Day of Families that falls on May 15 of each year.

The session was chaired by H.E. Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC and Board member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), in the presence of H.E. Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman and Board members of the AJBW, Board members of the AJBWC, a delegation from the Ajman Police General Headquarters, representatives of government agencies, and entrepreneurship experts. A group of distinguished female holders of "Bidayat License" holders also participated in the session to review their successful experiences in the field of home projects.

At the beginning of the session, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and emphasized the role of the discussion session in providing a proactive discussion platform that promotes effective communication and exchange of expertise and successful experiences in the field of productive families and home projects, and educating women who are about to implement home projects with the most important means and ingredients for choosing successful and sustainable projects and ideas.

She assured the attendees that the AJBWC seeks to provide tools that support the sustainability and growth of projects of businesswomen and female entrepreneurs and to attract a wide segment of women to start new projects that keep pace with the directions of the UAE and the emirate, especially in the areas of food and water security and preparations for hosting the World Climate Conference "COP 28".

The discussion session included a review of a group of distinguished projects, so that the success stories of the projects of "My Mother Thoraya, Eden Café, Hala Store, Spicy Station, Musk & Oud for Perfumes and Dukhoon" were shared, and how the economic, social, health and psychological effects on families were shared. so the female speakers affirmed that the practice of their economic activities has benefited them socially and had a positive and psychological impact on the relations between family members and increased the strengthening of relations and communication with society, which was reflected in the increase in family income and the improvement of living conditions.

The discussion session was attended by 64 participants and provided the opportunity for dialogue and discussion among the attendees, who enriched the session with a wide range of constructive recommendations and proposals.

Recommendations:

The discussion session recommended the necessity of devising proactive initiatives and services that support women's activities, intensifying training courses and specialized workshops for productive families and businesswomen in the fields of marketing, management, innovation, product development, etc., directing families to benefit from modern technologies in expanding home projects, and the importance of sharing success stories to motivate families and women to start new projects, and the need to provide specialized sales outlets for the products of productive families, and to expand the organization of exhibitions with the aim of developing expertise and enhancing direct communication between women entrepreneurs with the society, and paying attention to activating the role of the family and educational institutions in directing young people to the importance of private projects and their role in supporting the national economy.