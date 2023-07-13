The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized a workshop entitled "AI Uses in Self-Employment", with a view to empowering business owners with artificial intelligence (AI) tools and techniques to improve productivity, self-marketing, opportunities for upgrading services and products, and improving customer experience.

The workshop was presented by Ahmed Fathi, the Department of Technology and Smart Services Projects in the Ajman Chamber, at the Ajman Creative Center in Al Safia, Ajman, in the presence of a number of male and female entrepreneurs.

The workshop introduced the definition of "Artificial Intelligence", its stages of development, and the advantages and opportunities to benefit from the available AI programs in project development in general, especially in the field of marketing, management, and other fields. The workshop presented a set of successful examples of linking AI with innovation and creativity in product design and project management as well as the AI role in promoting self-employment opportunities and refining job skills in general.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, stressed the importance of the workshop in providing the participants with the latest technologies that support business growth and the development of ideas and projects, She also explained that AJBWC is implementing an awareness and training plan during the current year to hone the skills and knowledge of project owners and those who are about to implement new projects with the most important and prominent Innovative competitive tools and means in the field of business development, building plans, predicting markets and consumer trends.

The workshop witnessed a dialogue session to exchange ideas and visions about opportunities to benefit from AI platforms in the business world. The attendees also praised the content of the workshop and its importance in supporting projects and recommended the need to intensify courses and workshops on AI applications, especially those related to the field of entrepreneurship.