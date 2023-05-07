Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC), chaired the AJBWC's Board meeting 2023 to discuss the business plan and the achievements of AJBWC during the first quarter of this year, in addition to reviewing opportunities to develop and launch new initiatives and projects during the current year, in the presence of Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman and Board members of the AJBWC, at the AJBWC headquarters.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and praised the efforts made in diversifying the projects and initiatives of the AJBWC to keep pace with the directions of Ajman and the UAE, especially in the field of sustainability, and to enhance the contribution of the members of the AJBWC to prepare for the World Climate Conference "COP 28", explaining that the AJBWC enhances its pioneering role in the field of sustainability by encouraging Male and female entrepreneurs to invest in agricultural projects and food and water security projects, through a series of supportive initiatives, workshops and quality courses in cooperation with experts and competent authorities.

During the meeting, they reviewed the agenda, approved the minutes of the previous meeting, and presented the AJBWC's achievements made during the first quarter of this year, and the ongoing business plan for the second quarter of 2023.

The meeting dealt with the developments of the "Bidayat License" and the AJBWC's efforts to expand the "Rufof" initiative by increasing the sales outlets in cooperation with the partners of the AJBWC, with the aim of promoting the products of business owners among the members, with the aim of reaching the largest segment of society members to benefit from the initiative during the first quarter. 30 projects of the AJBWC' projects. The attendees also discussed ways to develop and sustain the "Sports Platform" initiative, especially in light of the demand for participation in it, because of its role in spreading the culture of health preservation and making sport a lifestyle, in addition to building effective community partnerships in the field of health and sports, in addition to supporting healthy food entrepreneurs. who owns "Bidayat License" and linking the products of their projects to the initiative.

The attendees were briefed on the "Business Clinic" initiative and its role in supporting male and female entrepreneurs and providing economic and legal Consultancy, in addition to workshops and specialized courses in cooperation with the AJBWC's partners. The meeting also discussed the "Red Fortress of Crafts" festival and its role in introducing the material and moral heritage of the Emirates and highlighting traditional and manual crafts and professions and what the festival included. among the accompanying activities and workshops, the AJBWC’s efforts to manifest the recommendations of the dialogue session organized by the AJBWC were also discussed, especially with regard to launching initiatives in the fields of health and sports and diversifying the AJBWC’s partnerships with government and private agencies.

The AJBWC also strengthened its role in increasing and diversifying workshops and specialized courses, so that during the first quarter it implemented 8 workshops, and the AJBWC members were briefed on the most prominent external and internal contributions of the AJBWC with the aim of strengthening relations, exchanging experiences and learning about the best successful practices.

The meeting witnessed a review of upcoming events and participations and their approval. At the end of the meeting, the attendees recommended the necessity of continuing to update the AJBWC’s initiatives and expanding of services directed to members and holders of "Bidayat License", in addition to introducing new proactive services that support the goals and vision of the AJBWC aimed at advancing the role of women, empowering and motivating them to become a partner in the development process, in line with the objectives and vision of Ajman and the UAE.