Hong Kong SAR: Airports Council International's annual global trade show is returning in a new format after a two-year hiatus.

Branded as Airports Innovate, the event reflects on the rapid advancements of the industry in terms of technology, business and strategy. The two-day conference will take place in Muscat, Oman on December 7 & 8.

Packed with enormous potential to emerge as one of the premier global aviation conferences, Airports Innovate will be jointly organised by ACI Asia-Pacific, ACI EUROPE and ACI World. The event will be hosted by Oman Airports which manages and operates civil airports in the Sultanate of Oman.

This event will be an opportunity for the global aviation community to meet, learn, inspire and collaborate. Themed as Building Back Bolder, Airports Innovate will have three key pillars.

World Business Partners (WBP) Arena: Digital Transformation, Passenger Facilitation and Security

Theme Park: Economics, Security, Workforce, Airports of the Future and Greenfield Airports.

Small & Emerging Airports: Innovation in customer experience, cyber security, finance and case studies.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific said, “As boarders and economies are reopening, we are thrilled to launch a brand-new event Airports Innovate. While the future offers many challenges, the event offers opportunities to reinvent and reimagine how we operate. Airports Innovate will help us to address those challenges and seize opportunities. We aim to bring together the brightest minds in the industry from around the world for this significant gathering of aviation industry.”

“We are also thrilled to welcome Oman Airports Management Company as a host for Airports Innovate. Hosting this important forum underlines Oman’s growing status in the aviation sector,” Mr. Baronci added.

Sheikh Aimen Sultan Al-Hosni, CEO, Oman Airports said, “Oman Airports is delighted to host for the first time the ACI Innovate in Muscat. We are eager to welcome experts of the aviation community, to reconnect and exchange expertise and to share new trends and opportunities while experiencing our world-class Omani hospitality. The aviation industry has once again proven its resilience, the ACI Innovate will be showcasing the critical role played by air travel to enable social and economic development. We look forward to an unforgettable event.”

Airports Innovate will provide a platform for the industry to come together and network with other airports and key partners and stakeholders from Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and the rest of the world. The event offers an opportunity for industry associates to showcase their products and services as well as engage with airport members.

Industry leaders are expected to register before September 23 and avail 15% discount.

For the full programme and registration, please visit Airports Innovate.