Ahmed bin Saeed: “We have brought the world of aviation together again in Dubai to move forward in playing our constructive role in fully recovering this vital industry to support the global economy.”

Show showcases solutions that will shape the future of aviation industry

Also open Co-located events Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum and the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum

Dubai, UAE: The 21st edition of Airport Show was opened in Dubai, amidst increased confidence and indications that the aviation industry is experiencing a huge surge to return to the pre-pandemic levels and sustained growth outlook.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated this morning the annual Airport Show, the world’s largest annual airport event, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which will run from 17-19 May, 2022.

After opening, His Highness toured the exhibitors’ pavilions, during which he was accompanied by a number of senior officials from the aviation sector from inside and outside the country, where he was briefed on the technologies and devices offered by more than 150 international companies from 20 countries around the world.

Commenting on the Airport Show, His Highness stressed the importance of the exhibition at this particular time to give an additional boost to the global aviation sector, whose rapid return to the pre-pandemic stage began to appear with the high demand for travel and the announcement of the restart of development projects at the level of the world’s airports in anticipation of the next level of growth.

His Highness said: “Thanks to the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Dubai Ruler, Dubai has taken proactive steps and initiatives to deal with the pandemic and enable the rapid recovery of the travel and tourism sector in the emirate, and as a result, Dubai International Airport has retained its position as the busiest airport in the world for the eighth year in a row, and we expect to serve more than 58 million passengers by the end of this year, linking them to their businesses, families and activities, and providing them with a wonderful travel experience.”

On the Airport Show, His Highness said: “The exhibition and conferences held on its sidelines, with the participation of more than 150 international companies and the attendance of more than 4,500 internal experts, will give decision makers in regional and international airports a golden opportunity to network and learn about the best and most advanced technologies, and to discuss the scope of cooperation and joint ventures in the airport industry. Through this event, we bring the world of aviation together again to move forward on the path of sharing minds and play our constructive role in the full recovery of this vital industry to support the global economy.”

His Highness added: “Sustainability, advanced technology, airport development process efficiency and airspace management, are all vital topics that will be addressed during the three days of the exhibition, giving the industry an impetus forward not only to return to the pre-1019 levels, but to move forward further.

Organised by RX Global, the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform has a sharp focus on sustainability to help the aviation industry in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon foot print year on year.

The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), the only private Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the UAE, and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

The Airport Show and its co-located events Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum and the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum is debating ways to tap into new growth opportunities and overcome current challenges for airports. The forum is also discussing aviation industry’s efforts towards sustainable and collaborative airport infrastructure development and operational transformations.

Firas Abu Ltaif, Exhibition Manager at RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), said: “It is our honour to host this prestigious and epoch-making event in Dubai. True to its slogan ‘Connecting the Global Airport Industry’, the event will be a great opportunity for networking of industry leaders, experts and government officials to discuss growth opportunities and address challenges. The Show will be a platform that will provide opportunities for stakeholders to collaborate and sign deals, boost business, showcase the latest technology and services and improve airport services and facilities to keep up with the expected growth.”

The Show has display of products and services from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries along with 4,500-plus aviation industry professionals participating.

The Show also hosts the 9th edition of the Global Airport Leaders Forum, that will see more than 40 aviation and airport leaders from around the world presenting an various topics on airport innovation and development, air traffic management, sustainability and airport security.

One of the major highlights of this year’s Airport Show is the hosting of a sustainability zone called e-Apron alongside the Show. e-Apron is offered in partnership with dnata, to provide opportunity for electric/hybrid Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations.

