Sheikh Ahmed: Airport Show set to be the driving force for the global aviation industry to emerge even stronger

Co-located events Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum and the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum

Dubai: The 21st edition of the annual Airport Show hosted by Dubai, the world’s largest annual airport event, starting tomorrow, 17 May to 19 May, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to be the driving force for the global aviation industry to emerge even stronger after the Covid-19 pandemic and will showcase the latest solutions from around the world that will shape the future of the industry.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, under whose patronage the Airport Show is held, described the Airport Show as an important event timed perfectly to boost the global aviation industry, which is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels with high demand for travel and the announcement of the resumption of development projects to keep up with the expected growth.

This year’s edition is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

Organised by RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform will have a sharp focus on sustainability to help the airport community in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon foot print year on year.

The Airport Show and its co-located events Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum and the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum will debate ways to tap into new growth opportunities and overcome current challenges for airports. It will also discuss aviation industry’s efforts towards sustainable and collaborative airport infrastructure development and operational transformations.

Firas Abu Ltaif, Exhibition Manager at RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), said: “It is our honour to host this prestigious and epoch-making event in Dubai. True to its slogan ‘Connecting the Global Airport Industry’, the event will be a great opportunity for networking of industry leaders, experts and government officials to discuss growth opportunities and address challenges. The Show will be a platform that will provide opportunities for stakeholders to collaborate and sign deals, boost business, showcase the latest technology and services and improve airport services and facilities to keep up with the expected growth.”

The Airport Show will have display of products and services from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries along with 4,500-plus aviation industry professionals participating.

The Show will also host the 9th edition of the Global Airport Leaders Forum, that will see more than 40 aviation and airport leaders from around the world presenting various topics on airport innovation and development, air traffic management, sustainability and airport security.

One of the major highlights of this year’s Airport Show is the hosting of a sustainability zone called e-Apron alongside the Show. e-Apron is offered in partnership with dnata, to provide opportunity for electric/hybrid Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations.

