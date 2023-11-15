The exhibition, which is marking its silver jubilee in 2023, is the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition

Government of Dubai Media Office: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today inaugurated the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition.

Organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this year’s event is themed ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability’. Spread over 78,000 square metres, the 2023 WETEX and DSS features the participation of around 2,600 companies from 62 countries, in addition to 76 local and international sponsors. The exhibition includes 24 international pavilions from 16 countries.

"Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai is advancing towards its target of carbon neutrality by 2050, with significant initiatives such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park. Our sustainability initiatives align with our leadership’s visionary development strategy to harmonise economic growth and environmental conservation. As the UAE prepares to host the UN climate conference COP28 this month, Dubai continues to accelerate its efforts to enhance sustainability, drive innovation and foster partnerships for a more eco-conscious future. The WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, a key event in the global sustainable energy sector, further underscores Dubai's commitment to climate action and sustainable economic development,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The exhibition, which marks its silver jubilee this year, assumes particular significance in the UAE's Year of Sustainability. Showcasing the latest in renewable and clean energy and environmental technologies, it serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and highlights Dubai's exceptional investment opportunities in the sustainability sector.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DEWA; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; and senior officials, toured the exhibition. They were briefed about the latest technologies, innovations and products in energy, water desalination, green technologies, clean and renewable energy solutions, environmental sustainability, the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and R&D, among others.

“Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, organised by DEWA, brings together major international companies specialised in various sustainability sectors. The exhibition has become a yearly event anticipated by investors, specialists, decision-makers, as well as organisations and companies working in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors in the region and worldwide. It provides a platform to present their latest technologies and green products as well as promote their innovative solutions in renewable and clean energy, water, environment, and sustainability, among other areas. The exhibition allows them to explore promising investment opportunities in these vital sectors,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

“Over 25 years, WETEX and Dubai Solar Show has provided a leading platform for investors to build strategic partnerships and explore business opportunities by meeting representatives from major companies and decision-makers from around the world under one roof. This supports global sustainability ambitions and strengthens cooperation among all stakeholders. The large turnout from major local and international companies this year reflects the importance of WETEX and DSS as a leading platform that supports global cooperation and contributes to shaping new prospects to build a brighter and more sustainable future for the current and next generations,” added Al Tayer.

His Highness toured DEWA’s pavilion and was briefed on DEWA’s key sustainability projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. His Highness also visited a number of pavilions and stands of international and local entities participating in the exhibition, including Siemens Energy, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Etihad Water & Electricity, and Damac.

In addition to showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in the energy, water, sustainability, renewable and clean energy sectors from around the world, the exhibition features 163 specialised seminars with the participation of global experts and specialists.

