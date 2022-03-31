WoodShow started its journey in Dubai back in 2005 and since then it has established itself as the sole dedicated platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Gulf and wider MENA region. Today, WoodShow series (Dubai, Cairo, Gabon and Indonesia) is catering to more than 600 exhibitors every year and welcoming more than 30,000 quality visitors from more than 100 countries worldwide. AHEC has participated in the Dubai WoodShow since its first edition, hosting American Hardwood Pavilions and bringing U.S. hardwood exporting companies to the show.
Recently, AHEC revealed USDA data that shows shipments of American hardwood lumber (sawn timber) to the Middle East and North Africa region reached a value of USD 75.8 million and a volume of 92,388 cubic metres last year, marking an increase of 53 percent and 35 percent respectively over 2020. Increases were also seen in exports to Pakistan (up by 48 per cent in volume to 14,908 cubic metres), the United Arab Emirates (up by 9 percent in volume to 12,762 cubic metres), Egypt (up by 79 percent in volume to 12,436 cubic metres), Israel (up by 36 per cent in volume to 9,360 cubic metres) and Saudi Arabia (up by 17 per cent in volume to 7,656 cubic metres).
Confident of continued increased growth in demand for U.S. hardwoods across the region, AHEC participated once more at the annual Dubai WoodShow, which ran from 15 to 17 March 2022 at the Dubai International Exhibition and Convention Centre, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. During the three-day show, AHEC hosted an American Hardwood Pavilion with individual booths occupied by 6 U.S. hardwood exporting companies along with the Hardwood States Export Group (HSEG) - a coalition of major eastern U.S. hardwood exporting states – and the National Hardwood Lumber Association (NHLA).
Michael Snow, AHEC Executive Director, Roderick Wiles, AHEC Regional Director and Neil Summers, AHEC Technical Consultant were present at the show, at which they were able to distribute hundreds of copies of AHEC’s Guide to Sustainable American Hardwoods in both English and Arabic and to answer questions on technical and environmental issues, as well as sources of supply of U.S. hardwoods.
AHEC returns to the Dubai WoodShow 2022
Exports of U.S. hardwood lumber to the MENA region grew by 53% in 2021 to reach USD 75.8mln
