With Africa’s economies and health systems beginning to recover from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, the region’s focus must once again return to meeting the healthcare goals and standards set out in the United Nation’s Millennium Development Goals. These include improving maternal care, reducing child mortality rates, and achieving continent-wide UHC coverage.

Similarly, to achieve the SDG goals to which African nations have committed - especially Goal 3, which envisions UHC, good health and well-being across all ages by 2030 - Africa will have to prioritise the accessibility, quality and resilience of its healthcare systems going forward. Despite bearing 25% of the global disease burden, Africa is served by only 2% of the world’s healthcare professionals.

The solutions to overcoming the continent’s health challenges are multifaceted and include health systems strengthening; committed leadership; human resources (quality and capacity); improving quality and incorporating technology into healthcare.

Cynthia Makarutse, event organiser for the 11th Annual Africa Health Conference, says the pursuit of these solutions will drive the Conference. “We will bring together healthcare industry influencers and thought leaders from various disciplines to facilitate the advancement of healthcare in the region,” she explains. The event makes a return to in-person gatherings after last year’s fully online offering.

The congress will cater to the continent’s healthcare professionals and policymakers who will discuss, debate, and share strategies that are shaping the future of medicine, whilst also evaluating the latest disruptors driving the transformation of healthcare. Big conference themes this year include Localising the Supply Chain, Technology and Digital, The Evolving Role of Nurses, Innovation in Population Health, and Revamping Health Systems.

The 2022 Congress which will run from 26 - 28 October at Johannesburg’s Gallagher Convention Centre, is expected to host over 8000 people representing 56 countries.

CPD-accredited clinical and leadership conference tracks, including quality management; public health; imaging and diagnostics; healthcare management and nursing will enable delegates to earn CPD points for attending.

This educational content will provide opportunity for delegates to engage with industry leaders and peers as well as participate in the 450-strong exhibition which promises to showcase the latest in healthcare technology and innovation.

“Africa Health 2022 will include a ‘Transformation Zone’ which will see trailblazers who are revolutionising healthcare across the continent share their thoughts on the biggest issues driving industry and explore strategies for meaningful innovation within the African context.

“For the first time, the Africa Health Conference will offer a Product Showcases session which will see select small and medium-sized health care companies showcase their latest innovative solutions and leading-edge products,” says Makarutse.

The strength and calibre of offerings available at this year's Africa Health Congress is a strong indication of a healthcare industry determined to build resilience into Africa’s healthcare systems.

The conference programme has been geared towards cultivating sound governance, promoting the adoption of UHC principles, and ensuring that all African people have access to quality healthcare.

“The Africa Health Congress will provide an invaluable networking opportunity whether you’d like to source products, make new investments, gain new knowledge, or strengthen business ties with the healthcare community,” says Makarutse.

The event promises to provide a vibrant networking platform upon which to present the latest offerings and innovations.

Countries from across the continent will be represented with the majority representation emanating from sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Botswana, and Uganda having the majority representation.

The congress attracts senior policymakers and captains of industry alike as well as healthcare industry professionals from across the region who value the learning, networking, and business, including:

Dealers & Distributors who wish to secure exclusive distribution rights or attract new manufacturers/principals

who wish to secure exclusive distribution rights or attract new manufacturers/principals Private Hospitals/Clinics Management whose focus is on establishing and growing vendor portfolios towards achieving the best possible health outcomes.

whose focus is on establishing and growing vendor portfolios towards achieving the best possible health outcomes. Public Hospitals/Clinics Management who must ensure the delivery of the best possible clinical outcomes by maximising the use of their procurement budget.

who must ensure the delivery of the best possible clinical outcomes by maximising the use of their procurement budget. Biomedical/Clinical Engineers who have an interest in remaining up to date with the latest advancements in healthcare equipment and influencing future purchases

who have an interest in remaining up to date with the latest advancements in healthcare equipment and influencing future purchases Senior/Junior Clinicians who must stay up to date with medical speciality developments and products that impact their role.

-Ends-

Issued by HWB Communications Pty Ltd.

ABOUT AFRICA HEALTH