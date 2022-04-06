ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Africa Fintech Summit. The partnership aims to promote awareness to mobilize investments for entrepreneurs across Africa and kicks off with the upcoming edition of the Africa Fintech Summit slated for 21 April 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Africa Fintech Summit is the converging point for Africa's fintech pioneers and global industry leaders shaping payments, technology and commerce on the continent to drive ecosystem building initiatives and narratives. The bi-annual event features roundtables, plenary sessions, networking opportunities, startup demos and exhibitions, and investor missions that connect the over 1,500 global fintech stakeholders driving the growth of Africa’s fintech sector. Similarly, this year's event will facilitate discussions, opportunities, and relationships with the aim of bringing the issues, entrepreneurs, and opportunities revolutionizing financial technology in Africa to the world’s stage.

African Media Agency works with companies and media professionals in all 54 African countries. Its powerful African media channels facilitate the delivery of African stories to African audiences across the continent, creating awareness and opening up business opportunities. The company also has unparalleled knowledge and expertise connecting the worlds of African business and communications.

Commenting on the partnership, AMA Founder and CEO, Eloine Barry said: “Fintech is solving some of Africa’s major challenges and brings financial inclusion to millions of people across the continent, who were marginalized before. We are excited to partner with Africa Fintech Summit, an organization dedicated to promoting innovation within development issues

Speaking about the collaboration, Africa Fintech Summit Co-Founder Zekarias Amsalu said: "Our goal at the Africa Fintech Summit is to facilitate knowledge sharing, collaboration and other ecosystem building mechanisms for Africa's fintech ecosystem. Partnering with AMA means we can extend our reach, amplify our message, and drive our vision while providing value to the AMA brand."

About African Media Agency﻿

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value.

With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

About Africa Fintech Summit

Africa Fintech Summit is a global knowledge-sharing platform that connects innovators, regulators, entrepreneurs and facilitates conversations and partnerships that help them explore financial technology solutions to improve African individuals, economies and societies. Twice a year, the summit holds in Washington D.C. and a selected African country and sees stakeholders from around the world assemble to chart a progressive course for fintech in Africa by mobilizing investments, hashing out enabling policies, and sharing growth strategies.

Since 2018, the summit has held six times, and has supported:

Over $20 million in capital raise efforts for African startups

The launch of strategic partnerships and new businesses

Policy guideline creation

The growth of local tech and startup ecosystems

Knowledge sharing for African banking/fintech operators and regulators

