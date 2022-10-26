Johannesburg’s Gallagher Estate saw the start of the annual Africa Health Congress earlier today (Wednesday 26 October 2022). After a 2-year hiatus, Africa's healthcare community will once again gather under one roof for this three-day-event.

“The 10th Annual Africa Health Congress brings together healthcare professionals from multiple disciplines to promote discussion and thought leadership on the advancement of healthcare in the region,” says Solenne Singer, Group Director (Healthcare) at Informa Markets Healthcare.

This congress addresses the needs of African healthcare professionals, share strategies that are transforming the future of medicine, and examine the latest disruptions in healthcare driving the transformation of the continent.

Singer says the appetite from exhibitors and delegates to come back to an in-person format event has been strong.

“The conference rooms are packed, there was a queue of people outside waiting to come in. It shows that buyers and sellers are eager to sit across from each other again in the same room, to do business. Clinicians and healthcare professionals are all here, to discuss every aspect of the work they do for people across Africa.”

Putting together an event such as this, she adds, comes with a whole new set of challenges and considerations.

“The last time we had an in-person type of Africa Health was in 2019. The pandemic showed how we can incorporate digital elements into our service offering, which makes virtual meetings and hybrid sessions part and parcel of our physical format. We have found ways of still including those exhibitors who couldn’t make their way to Gallagher this year.”

Key conference highlights on day one included Imaging and Diagnostics, Quality Management and Patient Safety, CSSD, and Emergency Medicine. Parallel to these conferences, a series of talks and discussions focused on transforming the future of healthcare.

The Transformation Talks and Techquity Talks unveil future predictions, new technologies and innovations that will change the way we diagnose and treat disease.

Day One on Wednesday included talks on Introducing AWS for Health: How we are helping customers improve quality of care delivery across Africa, and, Advancing health equity through technology – how much potential is there in Africa? The full agenda is at https://www.africahealthexhibition.com/en/attend/transformation-agenda.html

“All conference sessions this year have been made free to attend, as part of our contribution to the sustainability and longevity of the healthcare sector in Africa. We consider it our way of commemorating 10 years of hosting this event. On Friday, we will be announcing the winners of a contest that aims to promote excellence in medical academia in Africa,” says Singer.

The three days of Africa Health also include exhibitions where the latest medical products and technologies are on display. Delegates and conference attendees can also take part in virtual meetings by visiting any of the “smart” stands that have been erected. More information about this year’s event at https://www.africahealthexhibition.com/en/home.html

