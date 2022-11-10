The Africa Automotive Show will take place in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire as part of the 3rd Intra African Trade Fair (IATF2023) from November 21-27, 2023, the organisers have announced.

As the vision for automotive industrialisation and growth of Africa materialises, the Africa Automotive Show is the ideal platform for all role-players in the automotive value chain to connect from across the continent and globally.

“The aim is for the Africa Automotive Show to be the single most important trade and business development gathering for all automotive role-players, from raw material suppliers, vehicle and component manufacturers, dealers, importers, aftermarket parts manufacturers and suppliers as well as those from the financial and allied industries – from all parts of the continent,’’ says Africa Automotive Show Director Andrew Binning.

Binning said the Africa Automotive Show - hosted by the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) – is a key activity of the cross-sectoral IATF2023 and would include a dedicated automotive exhibition, a high-level conference and match-making meetings.

“As the event is focussed on trade and partnerships promoting the development of regional automotive value-chains, participants representing all aspects of the automotive value-chain will be attending the week-long event in Cote d’Ivoire next year. ” Binning said.

IATF2023, hosted by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union and AfCFTA is anticipated to draw 35 000 visitors from 75 countries and 1600 exhibitors to conclude around $43bn in trade and investment deals.

The African Automotive Show as part of IATF2023 will provide “a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.3 billion people with a GDP of over US$3.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Binning said.

Dave Coffey the CEO of AAAM said “Cote d’Ivoire and the West African region provides an excellent and relevant location for this edition of “Africa’s premier automotive show.”

“We believe the Africa Automotive Show is well timed as the automotive industry is gaining traction in Africa where we will see trading of vehicles between assembly hubs across the continent supported by the development of regional value chains. Cote d’Ivoire are currently developing their competitive automotive value proposition that will have profound economic benefits for the country and region in the medium and long term. In collaboration with Ghana and other countries in West Africa that develop their sustainable automotive niche, this will drive scale and real industrialisation”, concluded Coffey.

Exhibition bookings and sponsorship opportunities are available.

-Ends-

For more information see: https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en/page/africa-automotive-show or email Andrew Binning: support@inkanyezi.co.za

AAAM is an Automotive Association focused on the automotive industrialisation and growth of Africa whilst aligning global players with an interest in the African continent. AAAM develops automotive frameworks and winning strategies that will benefit the continent from an economic perspective whilst driving the automotive industrial agenda. We consult on national and inter-regional trade policies to support regional industrialisation plays.

Our mission is to create sustainable and affordable mobility solutions, facilitate linkages and develop regional automotive value chains whilst promoting production and trade within and external to the AfCFTA. AAAM also supports the finding of funding accessibility for the industry & consumers.