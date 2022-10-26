Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai Organizing Committee has announced the launch of the "AEEDC Plus" initiative. The announcement was made at the 17th Makkah International Dental Conference and Exhibition “Makkah Dental”.

The one-of-a-kind AEEDC Plus initiative provides an ideal platform for establishing and strengthening global strategic partnerships, as well as building a long-term framework to leverage all experiences. It also introduces a valuable opportunity to shed light on ways of cooperating in research and development in the scientific and academic fields of dentistry, and is a key driver to the global economic development process, allowing for direct and virtual encounters to obtain networking opportunities.

The AEEDC Dubai Organizing Committee was eager to announce the launch of "AEEDC Plus" during the Makkah International Dental Conference and Exhibition, in order to express its gratitude for the influential role that Saudi participation played in the success of AEEDC Dubai in previous editions, as well as the Kingdom's significant role in the world of dentistry in light of the clear progress made.

The Organizing Committee of AEEDC also praised the extensive Saudi participation in the conference and exhibition and thanked them for their tremendous support since the conference and exhibition's inception, as well as their annual participation in the event.

Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, INDEX Holding, stated: "We are pleased to announce the launch of this initiative here in the heart of the kingdom and as part of the events during Makkah International Dental Conference and Exhibition. Saudi Arabia is considered home to the most prominent doctors, lecturers, and speakers who have participated in AEEDC Dubai over the past years which contributed to the success of the conference."

He added: “The AEEDC Plus initiative will provide a one-of-a-kind platform for networking and learning about the latest technology in this field around the world as all specialized companies can have the opportunity to learn about and build long-term relationships."

AEEDC Dubai is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of INDEX Holding and a recognized American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program (CERP) provider. It is known as the world's largest international scientific dental conference and exhibition, as well as the ideal platform for dentists, workers, experts, and dental professionals to become acquainted with the industry's most recent developments and innovations. It also promotes global medical alliances and access to new ways to diagnose and treat patients, ensuring the best possible medical care and employment opportunities as a result of many partnerships.

