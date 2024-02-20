Sharjah: Imagine owning a breathtaking wildlife close-up by Joachim Schmeisser, a pivotal sports moment frozen in time by Neil Leifer, or the poignant imagery of Charlie Hamilton James - all part of an exclusive collection of 2,500 limited edition and commercial prints that are collectively worth AED 22.4million (US$ 6.1 million), and being featured as part of the art sale at the 8th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival (Xposure 2024).

The weeklong festival, running from February 28 to March 5 in Expo Centre Sharjah, offers art collectors, connoisseurs and hobbyists a dream-come-true platform to choose and connect with the styles, perspectives and creative aesthetics of 400 of the world’s leading photographers at 90 masterfully curated solo and group exhibitions.

From displaying the chromatic sentiments of Eric Meola to the architectural captures of Ioannis Galanopoulos Papavasileiou to the urban resilience featured in Jean-Pierre Laffont’s work, the Xposure 2024 art sale is a unique celebration of cultural narratives, artistic genius and passion. For those who are starting to build their art collection on a budget, Xposure 2024 offers some incredible choices.

The festival will also offer the convenience of on-site framing services, allowing collectors to take home professionally framed photographic treasures.

Unique perspectives through guided tours

Attendees will also be able to gain a window into the creative minds of individual photographers through specially curated tours led by the artists themselves and witness the masterful play of light in Eric Meola's “Bending Light” exhibition or be touched by the captivating portraits in Charlie Hamilton James's “Innocence is Beauty.” These exclusive tours offer a rare opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the artists’ inspirations, creative processes, and the stories entangled within their captivating imagery.

To elevate the Xposure experience even more, eminent industry expert Sylvia Laudien-Meo will lead personalised guided tours through select exhibitions. Through 13 curated tours, the renowned art historian, museum educator and gallery expert will offer deeper insights and enriched understanding of the showcased masterpieces. Guided by Sylvia's expertise, this exclusive opportunity allows visitors to connect with the art of photography on a profound level.