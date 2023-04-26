Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE entity, ADSB, the regional leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, is reinforcing its commitment to the strategically important Southeast Asian markets with its upcoming participation at IMDEX 2023. The Asian Pacific's leading naval and maritime defence show is being held in Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore from 3-5 May.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “Singapore and its neighbouring Southeast Asian countries are key target markets for ADSB and EDGE, and we look forward to building on our relationships with the region’s leading industry players during IMDEX 2023. Our participation will enhance existing key export markets, and further open up new ones, while offering the perfect opportunity to showcase our extensive portfolio of vessels and advanced naval capabilities.”

ADSB’s stand at IMDEX will display a broad portfolio of naval vessels used to carry out a wide range of missions including the 510 OPV, a 51m offshore patrol vessel; 160 ITEP, a 16m inshore tactical engagement platform; 120 FIP, a 12m fast inshore platform; and FALAJ3, a highly flexible and versatile offshore patrol vessel.

Attendees of IMDEX 2023 can visit EDGE and ADSB entities at stand K15 in the Changi Exhibition Centre.