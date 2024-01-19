ADQ Carnival will serve as a platform to showcase the contributions of ADQ’s portfolio companies in driving the growth of the Emirate’s economy while actively involving the local community

Free-to-attend ADQ Carnival is open to all members of the public, taking place at Khalifa Park in Abu Dhabi from January 26 to 28

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has announced the launch of the ADQ Community Carnival. The free-to-attend carnival promises to provide guests of all ages with valuable opportunities to engage in entertaining activities, enjoy a weekend of family-friendly fun and gain insights into ADQ’s portfolio companies and their contributions in driving the growth of the Emirate’s economy.

The ADQ Community Carnival is open to all members of the public and will take place in Khalifa Park in Abu Dhabi from Friday, January 26, until Sunday, January 28. In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADQ will also designate Thursday, January 25, exclusively to school trips.

Featuring a total of 19 companies from ADQ’s portfolio, representing strategic sectors of the nation’s economy, the Community Carnival will bring the UAE public together for a memorable experience where youth can explore and enjoy a number of interactive activities in a fun space as they learn about various industries within ADQ’s portfolio company zones. Younger guests will have the chance to express their creativity and acquire hands-on experience in an engaging setting, gaining both learning and enjoyment. They will also witness the debut of ADQ’s mascots, 'Saif & Taif', the desert fox siblings, who represent fun, curiosity and intelligence.

Anas Al Barguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said: “We’re delighted to launch ADQ’s inaugural Community Carnival to strengthen our outreach to Abu Dhabi’s youth and community. We invite everyone to join us and take part in this shared experience, fostering a spirit of innovation, collaboration and partnerships, that will drive a lasting positive impact for everyone.”

As part of its effort to encourage the wider community to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle, ADQ is extending its collaboration with the NBA to the ADQ Community Carnival. The three-day event will feature a range of free interactive basketball activities open to all fans, including shooting competitions and skills challenges, a live DJ, as well as performances by Dunking Devils and appearances by NBA team mascots Slamson the Lion (Sacramento Kings) and Franklin the Dog (Philadelphia 76ers). Fans will also be able to take part in NBA Fit clinics promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Among the participating companies that will offer a unique experience at the carnival are Abu Dhabi Airports, AD Ports Group, PureHealth, Lulu Group, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

(ENEC), Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), TAQA, ADNEC Group, Etihad Airways, E7 Group, Silal, Tadweer, Agthia Group, Etihad Rail, Emirates Steel Arkan, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), TA’ZIZ and MiZa.

The ADQ Community Carnival will also offer guests a diverse selection of food and beverage in multicultural flavors, in addition to local and international artists and performers.

For more information and registration, please visit www.adqcarnival.ae

