Company reaffirms its commitment to maintaining its growth momentum, with plan to deliver 60-80 new stations in 2022, including 20-30 in the UAE and 40-50 in international markets

Positive growth outlook and earnings momentum in both fuel and non-fuel businesses to accelerate in 2022 and beyond

Company remains on track to deliver minimum of $1bn EBITDA by 2023

Attractive dividend policy set to continue with a minimum of AED 2.57 billion dividend for 2022 and yearly dividend equal to at least 75% of distributable profits from 2023 onwards

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, delivered a confident, positive outlook for shareholders at its Annual General Assembly Meeting. Shareholders approved a consistent and fully maintained second and final dividend payment of AED 1.285 billion (10.285 fils per share) for the year ended 31 December 2021.

This dividend payment comes on top of an interim AED 1.285 billion (10.285 fils per share) dividend payment for the first half of 2021, which was paid in October 2021, resulting in a full-year dividend of AED 2.57 billion (20.57 fils per share). This is not only consistent with ADNOC Distribution’s approved dividend policy but a clear indicator of the company’s ability to provide and maintain strong value for shareholders.

Having increased its network in the UAE to 462 stations in 2021, its international expansion was a prominent focus throughout last year, with the operationalizing of 40 stations in the key market of Saudi Arabia. The company also increased exports of its lubricants business, ADNOC Voyager, to a total of 19 countries across three continents.

ADNOC Distribution’s resilient growth and solid outlook, has enabled the progressive dividend policy for investors. Its dividend policy sets a dividend of minimum AED 2.57 billion for 2022, providing visible payback to shareholders until April 2023. The dividend policy for the years thereafter sets a dividend equal to at least 75% of distributable profits. ADNOC Distribution remains confident and steadfast in the delivery of its strategic commitments and sustainable returns for its shareholders.

Speaking at the General Assembly meeting (AGM), H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of ADNOC Distribution, welcomed shareholders to the AGM and reaffirmed ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to maintaining its growth momentum in 2022 and beyond.

“ADNOC Distribution is well positioned to grow its earnings amid economic recovery and driven by our expansion in domestic and international markets, while continuing to explore new opportunities to accelerate growth. The company remains committed to pursuing its expansion plans, locally and internationally. In 2022, are planning for 60 to 80 new stations, including 20 to 30 in the UAE and 40 to 50 new stations in international markets, including Saudi Arabia.”

Furthermore, the company’s continued attractiveness in both local and international investor markets was highlighted through its inclusion in both the MSCI and FTSE Emerging Market Indices in 2021.

ADNOC Distribution recorded resilient financial results in 2021, in line with analyst expectations with a Net Profit of 2.2 billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of AED 3.1 billion. The end of 2021 saw a recovery in fuel volumes, as well as double-digit growth in volume in the strategic Dubai market, supporting a solid performance for the year as the country continued to recover from the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber added: “Our business landscape is fundamentally shifting, and ADNOC Distribution is leading this fuel retail transformation. We understand that consumers want greater convenience, and exceptional service, brought through digital innovation and a commitment to delivering balanced economic growth with environmental responsibility.

“We are constantly innovating to further reduce the carbon intensity of our operations and provide a diversified energy mix for our customers that meets the demands of today, while energizing the way for tomorrow.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: “In 2021, we delivered sound and strategic growth. Our focus on continued expansion in the UAE was complimented by the development of our business in international markets, namely Saudi Arabia. I am confident in the progress we have, and continue, to make. We drive forward with smart, sustainable growth, and the spirit of innovation that propels our vision to deliver quality, consistently.

“I am secure in our continued focus on diverse national and international growth. That together with an unwavering commitment to delivering quality, innovative and sustainable mobility products and solutions will see us meet and exceed our growth objectives for many years to come.”

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ADNOCDIST”, is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. ADNOC Distribution operates 462 retail fuel stations, 346 convenience stores as of 31 December 2021 and is the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. ADNOC Distribution is the only fuel retailer operating in all seven emirates in the UAE, and in 2018 expanded its retail fuels operations internationally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where it operates 40 retail fuel stations as of 31 December 2021. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

Cautionary statements relevant to forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to ADNOC Distribution’s operations that are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other related industries. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “schedules,” “estimates,” “positions,” “pursues,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “budgets,” “outlook,” “trends,” ”guidance,” “focus,” “on schedule,” “on track,” "is slated,” “goals,” “objectives,” “strategies,” “opportunities,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, ADNOC Distribution undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The payment of dividends by the Company is subject to consideration by the Board of Directors of the cash management requirements of the Company for operating expenses, interest expense, and anticipated capital expenditures, and market conditions, the then current operating environment in its markets, and the Board of Directors’ outlook for the business of the Company. In addition, any level or payment of dividends will depend on, among other things, future profits and the business plan of the Company, at the discretion of the Board of Directors and approval of shareholders.