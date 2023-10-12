Abu Dhabi: The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will return for its fifth edition on December 16, winding its way past iconic landmarks such as the Crown Prince Court and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, race organisers confirmed yesterday.

The 42.195 km race, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will start in front of the latter organisation’s headquarters on Corniche Road and take an expected 23,000 participants on a scenic journey past several of the capital’s most stunning sites, including Al Bateen Palace, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre. The race will finish at the ADNOC Campus, near Baynunah Public Park, where a lively race village will be set up for participants and spectators to enjoy.

The annual event, which offers a prize pool of $303,000, aims to cement the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon as one of the Middle East’s premier marathon events. In a commitment to catering to runners of all levels and providing ample training opportunities, the organisers have also announced that the Race Series Edition will return for 2023, enabling participants to compete in shorter distances in the lead-up to the main event.

The three-part Race Series, introduced to aid runners in their preparation, caters to individuals of all experience levels and goals, and the first of this year’s pre-race events took place at Yas Mall on September 2, covering distances of 1km, 2.5km, and 5km. The second Race Series event was held on October 7 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, with distances of 1km, 2.5km, 5km, and 10km. The third race will take place at Al Hudayriyat Island on November 4, featuring distances ranging from 1km to a 21k Half-Marathon.

Additionally, an all-new Al Dhannah Community Run, an ADNOC Special Edition Race, will be held in Al Dhannah city’s Central Park on October 15. With distances ranging from 1km, 2.5km, 5km, and 10km, it promises to be a fun community run as well as great preparation for the December 16 main event.

Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council , said: “Organising an exceptional event for the fifth time comes as a continuation of the successes and remarkable turnout achieved by previous editions of the Marathon, which has become one of the most prominent international events, thanks to the combined efforts of everyone.”

He added, “We, with our partners at ADNOC, decided to organise three promotional community races for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon. During the first race held in Yas Mall this September, we were able to attract a large number of participants from various segments of society amid an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and excitement.”

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon boasts its commitment to inclusivity, warmly welcoming people of determination, thus embodying the spirit of unity through sports.

“Today, we are witnessing a growing level of enthusiasm as the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 draws nearer. We cordially invite runners, fitness enthusiasts, and all members of society to join us in this exceptional sports festival that promotes the values of inclusivity, friendship, and ethical conduct," said Al Arifi.

Additionally, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Village will come alive on December 12, and will run until December 15 offering an exceptional experience for the families and friends of participants. The Village will be a hub of entertainment, with an array of options and food trucks ensuring that there is something for everyone to relish. Participants can also collect their Race Packs from the Village.