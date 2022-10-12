The Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion represents an integrated digital platform to showcase the latest projects as well as innovative initiatives from more than 30 government and academic entities.

United Arab Emirates: ADNEC Services, part of ADNEC Group, have been named the official partners for the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) to design and build the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion for GITEX 2022, taking place from the 10 - 14 October 2022. The impressive stand comprises of more than 30 Abu Dhabi Government entities and academic entities who are highlighting their efforts in advancing their digital transformation journey.

The design concept aims to showcase the Abu Dhabi Government’s unwavering efforts in accelerating digital transformation, in line with the five pillars of the Abu Dhabi Digital Agenda. These include Government Services, Government Solutions, Data and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Digital Enablement.

Ahmad Shaker, Executive Director of ADNEC Services at ADNEC, said: “We are pleased to be the official partners for ADDA at GITEX 2022 and look forward to making it a successful journey with a seamless execution. ADNEC Services has designed an innovative and futuristic space for the Abu Dhabi Government Entities, which includes an entire turnkey solution. We focused on creating a contemporary design with the holistic approach of encompassing the Abu Dhabi Government slogan for 2022, which is “Leading the Digital Future.” We further concentrated on developing a unified visitor journey spanning the entire space. Throughout the entire process, our primary objective was to champion the idea that the digital transformation of all Abu Dhabi Government entities ultimately leads to the sustainable growth and development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

“For the design, we utilised the latest technological innovations and we have tailor made content to empower the journey for each visitor and created an immersive experience within the stand. We applied our expertise to focus on this digital platform and to bring focus to the dynamic content and aid in project launches and Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs).” he added.

GITEX hosts more than 4,000 companies, more than 100,000 attendees from 170 countries including leaders and innovators from tech powerhouses and startup, and will see the participation of 250 government entities and 800-plus start-ups.

