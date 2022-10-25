Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), ADNEC Group in co-operation with ADAFSA have announced that registration is open for participating in the activities of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), which will be held from 6 to 8 December, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The first edition of ADIFE is expected to witness large-scale local and international participation, with more than 15 national pavilions including Turkey, India, Brazil, Iran, Morocco, South Africa, Bulgaria, Greece, Lebanon, Malaysia, Thailand, the Netherlands, as well as Lithuania, Ukraine, and Russia. In addition the event will see the participation of major companies specialising in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors, along with a large number of experts, specialists, and decision-makers in these vital sectors.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of activities and events that highlight the most important topics related to food production and hospitality and food services, in addition to workshops and world-class specialised competitions, including the Global Buyers Program, the UAE National Coffee Championship, the UAE National Latte Art Championship, and the World Gourmet Show in Abu Dhabi.

To register for the first edition of Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, please click here: cloudme02.infosalons.biz/reg/adife22ad

-Ends-