The new Marina Hall consolidates Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre’s standing as the biggest exhibition and conference centre in the region, with an area of more than 153,000 square metres

Enhances the Centre’s ability to host and organise indoor, outdoor, and maritime events simultaneouslt

Position on Arabian Gulf Street provides ease of access for all visitors from inside and outside Abu Dhabi

Provides more than 700 parking spaces, connected to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre via a pedestrian flyover

More than 548 brands from 44 countries attending the event, marking a 55% increase compared to previous edition

400% increase in number of international companies compared to last year

The event features eight entertaining activities with fun experiences for visitors, including flyboard championship and model boats shows

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNEC Group has inaugurated its Marina Hall, the largest specialised waterfront exhibition hall in the Middle East and North Africa region, with an area of 10,000 square metres. The inauguration has been marked during the start of activities of the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), which commenced today. The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZayedCHF), and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The event will continue until November 27, with wide-scale local and international participation.

With the opening of the multi-purpose Marina Hall, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) will be the only venue in the region capable of holding indoor, outdoor, and maritime events simultaneously. With an area of more than 153,000 square meters, ADNEC will be among the region's largest exhibition and conference centres in terms of space allocated to indoor and outdoor events.

The Marina Hall, the first-of-its-kind in the region, caters to all needs and uses, from exhibitions and corporate activities, to private functions, in addition to hosting product launches and promotions. The Hall has a panoramic view of the Marina area and its location on the Arabian Gulf Street provides easy access for visitors from Abu Dhabi and other areas, with more than 700 parking spaces, and a footbridge connecting it to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition centre.

This year’s edition of ADIBS is held on a space of over 42,000 square metres, and it marks a 55% increase in the number of participating companies and brands, with more than 548 prominent domestic and international brands. The number of participating countries has increased by 57%, with 44 countries from around the world, and the participation of international companies increased by 400% compared to last year’s edition.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “The inauguration of the new expansion for Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre aligns with ADNEC Group’s ambitious plan of consolidating Abu Dhabi’s standing as a leading global destination for business tourism in the region, and a destination for major events, exhibitions, and conferences. It will help increase the Group’s direct and indirect economic contribution by enhancing the Centre’s ability to host more major events, exhibitions, and conferences, which provide positive economic and social returns to Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general.”

“ADNEC is providing the best services to conference and exhibition organisers from all over the world. The Marina Hall will contribute to improving the present and future of the business tourism sector in the UAE, which is one of the most vital sectors as outlined by our wise leadership’s vision for the next 50 years,” He added.

“This year’s edition of ADIBS witnesses wide-scale participation by domestic and global companies showcasing the latest technologies and innovations, and the best boats, yachts, and fishing and water sports equipment. This affirms the Show’s pivotal role in providing an idea platform for domestic and global companies to market their products in the region, as well as its standing as a way of networking with people across the sector on a large scale,” He further commented.

This year’s Show includes more than eight entertainment activities providing fun and exceptional experiences to all visitors, including the flyboard championship on Saturday, model boat shows, amazing stunts by Aquabike World Champion Rashid Al Mulla, and free boat trips for all visitors.

The Show also includes maritime panels titled “Maritime Dialogues” which allow visitors ad participants to find out the latest news and facts related to sustainability in oceans, the fishing pass that teaches children the basic skills of fishing, the Sea Art event, which presents visitors with live drawing shows, and interactive underwater experiences.

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is open each day from 4 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are available via the website: https://adibs.ae/

