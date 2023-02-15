Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, announced the launch of IDEX Think Tank sessions for the first time at the 16th edition of IDEX 2023 and the 7th edition of NAVDEX 2023. The exhibitions will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE from 20 to 24 February 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The IDEX Think Tank sessions are a new and innovative concept that will facilitate discussions around topics in the field of defence and security. The sessions will be held during IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 exhibitions, which will attract more than 130,000 defence and security professionals. These closed sessions will be divided among 6 groups of leading defence and security experts from around the world to participate in strategic discussions on a number of significant topics.

The sessions will be moderated by a number of strategic partners and will include a review of studies, research papers and relevant global experiences, to find radical solutions and effective outcomes that can meet the future challenges of the sector.

IDEX and NAVDEX are the largest events of their kind in the world, and the upcoming edition of IDEX coincides with the 30th anniversary of this exhibition. Senior leaders, officials, decision-makers, ministers, industry experts, and specialists from all over the world will participate in the exhibitions.

IDEX and NAVDEX provide a world-class platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies of the international defence sector.

