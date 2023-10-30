The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy organized a moot court for freshmen lawyers enrolled in the 45th batch of the foundational training programme for the purpose of registering them in the lawyers' roster before the prosecution offices and courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department with the intention of enhancing their knowledge, developing their practical skills and abilities, refining their experience, and giving them the necessary skills to practice law.

These moot trials held in Abu Dhabi courts come as part of efforts to improve the standard of instruction and foster in-depth understanding among legal professionals in order to reflect the vision of His highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the UAE, deputy prime minister, minister of the presidential court, and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in putting together qualification programmes that uphold quality performance and adhere to the highest standards and practices worldwide.

The Academy indicated that training new lawyers in mock trials that simulate reality falls within the training curriculum prepared as a prerequisite for admission to the roster of lawyers registered with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, indicating that the basic training programme aims to contribute to the advancement of the legal profession and the preparation of scientifically and practically qualified national legal cadres in accordance with the highest international standards, improving judicial performance and enhancing community confidence in the judicial and legal system of which lawyers are a part.

The Academy stated that the proceedings of the mock trial sessions held in the virtual hall designated for training represent an applied model for actual courts, where trainees perform various judicial and legal roles, including the roles of judges, members of the Public Prosecution, judges' assistants, and defense lawyers in the case presented before the judicial body. This aims at consolidating information and the practical application of theoretical knowledge as required by professional practice in reality before the courts by providing them with the necessary skills to draft memoranda, present defenses, and plead before the courts.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy explained that this experience meets many requirements, the most important of which is the compatibility between academic study and the requirements of practical reality in the courts and prosecution offices, in addition to being a practical application of the educational materials studied by the trainee, which in turn reflects on consolidating the information and acquiring the necessary skills in professional life to perform their duties efficiently and adroitly.