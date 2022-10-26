United Arab Emirates: 37 French companies from Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and Renewables sector will be gathered in Abu Dhabi from 31 October to 3 November for ADIPEC, the region’s leading event in the energy sector. This year edition will focus on securing affordable and clean energy systems one year away from the COP28 with a new strategic conference on creating decarbonisation strategies for a sustainable future.

ADIPEC 2022 will gather policy makers, energy leaders and industry professionals to share insights on key energy trends and to advance the industry’s ambitions in relation to climate change, the energy transition and net-zero energy systems.

Operated by Business France, the French Pavilion at ADIPEC 2022 is organized in partnership with TotalEnergies, Evolen and is sponsored by Trouvay & Cauvin, Valsem and Terracotta. It will highlight a forward-looking French energy sector presenting low-carbon solutions and advanced technologies to ensure energy security and sustainability globally.

Strong UAE-France partnership in the energy sector to decarbonize markets and achieve climate neutrality by 2050

On the side-lines of President Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Paris in July 2022, several strategic deals had been signed following the comprehensive energy partnership between the two countries. Major French energy suppliers already well established in the Middle East such as Total Energies, Technip Energies, EDF and Engie to name a few have been ever since ramping up their efforts to transform the energy value chain and decarbonize markets locally by being involved in key projects in renewables and hydrogen energy.

French engineering technology company Technip Energies has set up a joint venture (NT Energies) that is focusing on energy transition with National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) by providing value-added services in the blue and green hydrogen sector and the capture of carbon dioxide. As for TotalEnergies, one of ADNOC’s oldest partner, present in the UAE for the past 80 years operating in a variety of business segments such as renewables & electricity, gas & green gas, oil & biofuels, petroleum, and bio-based products, has been very active lately in decarbonization projects such as green hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

The UAE has been investing a lot to hit its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 through a wide-ranging green strategy focused on a shift to renewable energy and the use of new technology, which will help to reduce carbon emission levels. As the demand for clean fuels grows worldwide, the UAE aims to become a leader and exporter in the international hydrogen market. French expertise and capacity-building can be a game-changer to reach commitments to a net-zero world.

A French expertise to support UAE’s efforts to become a renewable and hydrogen powerhouse

In this regard, this year, lots of exhibitors including 12 newcomers will be at the show to provide industry leaders with advanced solutions to enhance energy efficiency and optimize costs for affordable and cleaner energy systems: VULCANIC, SERCEL, 2B1st CONSULTING, BURACCO SAS, CRYOSTAR, FUJI ELECTRIC, JOHNSON SCREENS, PEMFLOW, POMPES POLLARD, SIXENSE GROUP, SKF, SPARE PARTS 3D, TECHNOGENIA, , H-EXPERTISE SERVICES… The solutions displayed will range from optimization of industrial process to gas analysis, digitalization in energy, deepwater technologies, maintenance solutions, future proof operations… to name a few.

“The ongoing energy transformation happening in the Middle East gives momentum for French companies to showcase their innovations and cutting-edge technologies to further develop partnerships and shift investment opportunities to help decarbonize operations. Our companies come to support local energy providers’ objective to meet global energy demand growth through low-carbon solutions“ commented Axel Baroux, Managing director at Business France Middle East.

Indeed, French energy companies are looking for more investments in renewables and hydrogen projects within the UAE and the region to adapt to changing market realities and meet rising energy needs. For example, EDF Renewables is in consortium with UAE's Masdar, Taqa and China's JinkoPower; and it is developing a 2-Gigawatt solar PV project in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. French utilities company Engie's first green hydrogen and ammonia project in the Middle East is the 200 MW development with Masdar and fertilizer company Fertiglobe, which will be built in the industrial hub of Ruwais in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and is expected to come on stream in 2025. Engie is also eying green hydrogen projects in Oman.

Those projects are timely as the UAE is the first Middle East country to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 with clean energy being one of the main pillars of its Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. To this end, the country wants to have a 25% global market share in low-carbon hydrogen projects by 2030 and be a leading exporter. French delegates, under “la French Fab” pavilion, are bringing the best of the French manufacturing power to explore new pathways towards decarbonisation and the production of low carbon products.

O&G French companies already established in the Middle East:

Trouvay & Cauvin Group is one of the leading stockists in the Middle East with 50 years of presence in the region and is at the head of three stocks/logistics platforms in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Technip Energies has signed a MoU with the UAE group National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) on September 21st 2022, covering the energy transition in the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa zone.

has signed a MoU with the UAE group National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) on September 21st 2022, covering the energy transition in the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa zone. Veolia Middle East, active in the Middle East for more than forty years, Veolia, a leading integrated player of the environmental service sector, brings its activity on a new level through the merger with Suez businesses earlier in 2022. The company is a leading reference in the water and waste management sectors, with RECAPP that brings free recycling service to Dubai being one of the epitomes of its realization in the UAE.

Exhibiting companies on the French pavilion at ADIPEC 2022:

Catalogue of exhibiting companies is available here:

2B1st CONSULTING: Innovative solutions speeding up enterprises transition

AMACH CONSULTING: is an engineering services company specialising in industrial hydraulics

3X ENGINEERING: Pipeline repair: water, oil, pressurized gas.

AMETHYSTE : Digital risk management and infrastructure integrity solution.

AQSEPTENCE GROUP: Designs stainless steel screens for industry.

BURACCO SAS: Design and manufacture a wide range of high-performance valves

CHROMATOTEC - AIRMOTEC: Gas analyser.

CRYOSTAR: Expert in cryogenic rotating machines and solutions for applications in medical and industrial gas, natural gas, hydrogen, and clean energy

CURISTEC: Oil geomechanics and well integrity.

FEBUS OPTICS: Design, manufacture, and installation of infrastructure monitoring

systems.

H-EXPERTISE SERVICES: is a French company offering services and expertise in a range of scientific areas

FUJI ELECTRIC: Their expertise extends to pressure measurement, flow measurement, level measurement, temperature measurement, vibration monitoring, gas analysis, temperature control and radiation monitoring.

IFP ENERGIES NOUVELLES: Research and training in energy, transport, and the environment.

JOHNSON SCREENS: Leading manufacture of screens in industrial filters, water well, architectural elements as well as the Energy and Chemical Processing Market.

MARECHAL ELECTRIC: Manufacture of electrical installation equipment.

METROLOG: a Sercel brand specialized in Memory Gauges

OGGIONI: S.a.s deals with consulting, design, supply and installation of industrial systems in the security sector

OPENFIELD: develops, produces and commercializes miniaturized instruments operating in high pressure, high temperature and corrosive environments.

MECANIC SUD INDUSTRIE: Specific machining and integration in cutting-edge sectors

ONIS: Line blind valves for the oil industry.

PEMFLOW: French experts in the design and manufacture of filters for over 90 years.

POMPES POLLARD: Since 1946 Pollard has been designing and manufacturing positive displacement pumps in its automated factory in France.

PROTEM: Machines for bevelling, tube squaring, cutting, facing, flange resurfacing, valve re-machining.

PICARDIE VALVES INDUSTRIES (PVI): The company has been manufacturing a wide range of high-quality, high performance industrial valves.

SEIRIS: Designs, manufactures, and installs expansion joints.

SENSOTOP: Safety detection system for tank farm and pipeline.

SIXENSE GROUP: Support their clients throughout the life cycle of their sites and infrastructure, during the design, construction, operations and dismantling phases

SERCEL: Designs and manufactures high-tech solutions for subsurface exploration.

SPAREPARTS 3D: An end-to-end software which enables you to apply additive manufacturing to your spare parts and reduce obsolescence, lead times, minimum order quantity, …

SKF Group: Active magnetic bearings.

SRI: Valves for the Oil & Gas industry.

TECHNOGENIA: Specialized in hard facing solutions based on tungsten carbide welding overlays.

TECHNOFILTRES (part of Pemflow): is a real one-stop shop providing the perfect link between Pemflow workshops, their R&D unit, and their processes.

TRAPIL : Pipeline transportation of refined petroleum products.

TROUVAY CAUVIN: Seamless (CS & LTCS) and welded pipes from ½" to 36" as well as their respective flanges and couplings, valves, pressure and temperature measuring instruments.

VALSEM: Manufacture of industrial film and packaging.

VEOLIA WATER SYSTEMS GULF: Water Technologies.

VULCANIC: Electrical heating and cooling solutions for industry.

TERRACOTA OUTSOURCING: has been providing Local and International companies of variant industries and sizes with outsourcing solutions for over a decade.

