Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated as a strategic sponsor in the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East conference, which was held in Dubai on June 7 and 8. The forum is the largest of its kind in the region, which brings together issuers, borrowers, investors, and bankers to discuss the developments of local and international bond, syndicated loan and sukuk markets.

The global event attracted more than 1,000 participants from government agencies, companies and international financial institutions. They included over 70 speakers who participated in panel discussions during sessions.

Many new strategic partnerships were established during the forum, while the discussions gave insights to the participants into global best practices and innovative solutions that could help tackle economic challenges and accelerate the pace of sustainable development.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “The Fund decided to participate in the event and play a sponsor considering that it brings together a large number of professionals from the banking and finance industry from across the MENA region and beyond. It creates a great opportunity to network with potential borrowers for development projects and exports.”

He added that ADFD’s investments are aimed at promoting sustainable economic development and that it invests in a variety of segments, including companies in the UAE and developing countries, to boost the economy of partner countries. So far 103 countries in different continents have benefited from ADFD’s projects. It has also made investments in 22 countries.

Rashid Al Kaabi, Director of the Investments Department in ADFD, said: “We are excited to participate in this distinguished forum that brings together the elite of the industry. Our aim was to exchange ideas and insights with experts on bonds and loans and to benefit from them. Moreover, the conference focuses on both regional and global markets and highlights promising investment opportunities.”

He added that the conference attracted papers on investment opportunity in securities and investment awareness to ensure that savings are directed to productive sectors and contribute to achieving financial and economic stability. “The sessions allow for exchange of views on growth, capital expenditures and refinancing, in addition to reviews of expectations about the sukuk market and its future outlook,” he noted.

Khalil Al Mansoori, the Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, the export-financing arm of ADFD, addressed a session where he highlighted the ways to develop UAE exports and enhance their global competitiveness, which would contribute to diversification of the national economy.

Abdullah Al Durdunji, Portfolio Manager in ADFD’s Treasury section, also conducted a workshop that dealt with effective role of bankers and borrowers in financing projects in energy and infrastructure sectors in the Middle East and North Africa region.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, ADFD’s development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

