Expanding internship opportunities with over 130 industry partners

96% of Abu Dhabi’s private and Charter Schools are equipped with Career and University Guidance Counselors

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) held its 4th Abu Dhabi Counselors Forum with a renewed focus on international student opportunities. In line with ADEK’s strategic ‘Countries of Expansion’, the event welcomed representatives from 15 embassies in the UAE, fostering international collaborations and opening doors to global prospects for students in the emirate.

The forum delved into the latest trends, resources, and strategies in counseling with participants sharing best practices and insights on the latest university admission requirements and government sponsorship programs through impactful networking sessions with relevant local authorities, universities, learning educational organizations, and consultancies.

Embassy attendees represented China, Spain, Switzerland, France, the US, Turkey, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, and New Zealand. The diplomats joined an audience of school principals, vice principals, deans, and academic advisors from over 217 private and Charter Schools as well as career and university guidance counselors from more than 45 public schools. Together, they explored scholarship opportunities and international pathways available to Abu Dhabi students.

Updates on ADEK’s Career and University (CU) Guidance Policy were also shared, focusing on standardized policies, practices, and career guidance programs across schools to support students with successful transitions into post-secondary academic and career destinations. They explored new strategies and available resources for career and university guidance, opportunities for professional counselor development, and awareness on careers aligned with the creative economy, one of the strategic priorities of Abu Dhabi’s economic plan.

With sessions led by esteemed local and international speakers, the forum covered a range of topics, including technological advancements, high school equivalency, scholarship programs, professional development, college applications and assessments, smart strategies and resources for CU Guidance Counselors.

The forum also highlighted how students from Abu Dhabi are now actively pursuing majors aligned with human capital demands in the emirate’s priority industries, benefiting from internships with over 130 industry-specific partners.

Since the launch of ADEK’s Career and University Guidance Policy in 2022, 96% of private and Charter Schools in the emirate are now equipped with CU Guidance Counselors, marking a significant stride towards empowering students for successful transitions into post-secondary academic and career opportunities.

For more information, please visit ADEK’s website (https://adek.gov.ae/) and follow ADEK on social media:

Instagram: @adek_insta

Twitter: ADEK_tweet

Facebook: Department of Education and Knowledge

YouTube: ADEK Abu Dhabi

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.