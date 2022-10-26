To enhance the specialized culture and efficiency of the emergency, crisis, and disaster system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center (ADCMC) organized the first panel discussion on the local emergencies, crises, and disaster management system in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi School of Government. The panel sought to enhance the specialized culture and raise efficiency by highlighting the concepts, frameworks and policies in force in the emergency, crises and disasters system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The panel was held at the ADSG headquarters, and involved a number of high-level discussions on a range of topics, including crises, emergencies and disaster management, unified global concepts, and a review of global best practices in the field. This was in addition to highlighting the role of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the role of ADCMC, and the concept of response at a local level.

The panel discussion was presented by the most prominent lecturers: His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri and Dr. Hamdan Rashid Al Shamsi from ADCMC, Dr. Mohammad Salem Al Ameri from NCEMA, and Dr. Carlos Samuel from Rabdan Academy.

The panel targeted Abu Dhabi Government employees serving in leadership and executive positions, and saw the participation of leading government entities in Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-