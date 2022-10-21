Organisers confirm all Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets have sold out with four weeks to go until the drivers take to the track for this year’s F1® season finale at Yas Marina Circuit

With global public interest in the sport at an all-time high, demand for the range of new Grandstand tickets and Hospitality Packages has driven record-breaking sales

#AbuDhabiGP prepares to Go Unreal and welcome a record 70,000 race fans – bringing the world to the UAE once again and cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sporting hub

The countdown buzz is rising with two more After-Race Concert Artists yet to be announced

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out all Grandstand seats and Hospitality Packages for this year’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022, with unprecedented global interest in the sport following last year’s nail-biting finale, and demand from fans seeking new experiences across the weekend driving record-breaking sales.

The news comes as the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend prepares to host its largest ever number of race goers – 70,000 fans – and once again bring the world to the UAE, cementing further the emirate’s global reputation as a hub for sporting events and excellence.

Yas Marina Circuit’s all-new stand added along the North Straight and brand-new hospitality options, including Deck at Nine, were created to accommodate the increased demand for #AbuDhabiGP race weekend tickets, and also sold out in record time – two months before the teams line up on the grid.

Excitement is building even further as the Circuit will soon announce the two global music artists that will perform at Etihad Park on Thursday and Sunday night, bookending four nights of world-class music entertainment at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with Swedish House Mafia and Kendrick Lamar already confirmed to entertain ticket holders on Friday and Saturday. Those wishing to upgrade their concert experiences to Golden Circle access must act fast, with limited spots remaining.

On the announcement of all Grandstand and Hospitality Packages being fully sold out, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “I am delighted to share that all tickets for this year’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX have officially sold out, in the fastest ever time since our inaugural event in 2009.

“We are now switching our focus to delivering yet another world-class entertainment weekend for the record number of fans who will travel from around the world to Yas Island in November, with more exciting announcements coming soon.

“With global fans looking to experience the magic of Abu Dhabi and ‘Go Unreal’ in 2022, we are on course for what promises to be an incredible four-day Yas Island weekend experience – from music superstars to fine dining options and all-new hospitality packages. For those unlucky not to have secured their seat at this year’s race, we are already planning for tickets for next year’s race to go on sale earlier than ever before to ensure our fans can book early and ensure they get to enjoy the magic of an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.”

This year’s #AbuDhabiGP will bring a spectacular finish to the F1® season on track at Yas Marina Circuit, and fans can also look forward to incredible live music performances from some of the world’s biggest stars as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts return to take over Etihad Park on Yas Island.

To stay up-to-date on, race goers and fans can learn more about this year’s F1® season finale by visiting: www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

-Ends-

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.