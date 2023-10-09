ZARQA - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has participated in the MediVerse Congress held by the Hashemite University’s Student Chapter (Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society). The event took place at the University’s Faculty of Engineering under the patronage of the University President, Prof. Fawwaz M. Al-Abed Al-Haq.

In a strategic partnership, TAG-KF provided support in awareness-raising, professional and specialized activities that serve various sectors of the society. This comes within the fulfillment of TAG-KF’s goals, and in line with the directives of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, to support creativity and innovation in various fields.

During the event, TAG-KF offered technical support to the conference by providing laptops manufactured and produced by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) firms. That is in addition to organizing a workshop on entrepreneurship and the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certificate, presented by Mr. Salaheddin Eid, TAG.Global Quality Control executive director, attended by over 300 students from the faculties of Engineering and Medicine.

Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) is an interactive platform that brings together specialists, experts, innovators, and students in the fields of engineering and medical sciences. Its field of interest is the development and application of engineering concepts and methods to biology, medicine, and health sciences to provide effective solutions to biological, medical, and healthcare problems. Research projects and papers were also presented by students, in addition to organizing an exhibition of engineering and medical projects.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) is an initiative that was established upon the directives of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh with the aim of organizing conferences and seminars on various topics of special interest to society and decision-makers alike. Through collaborating with government and non-government organizations, institutions, and research centers, the Forum seeks to develop businesses and to promote national and Arab economic, cultural, and educational development.

