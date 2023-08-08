ALEXANDRIA – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) in cooperation with the Engineers Syndicate_ Alexandria (ESA), has organized a number of activities and training courses for the benefit of students, youth, and local community members, in addition to the engineering sector. That all was done through TAG.Globals office in Alexandria.

These activities included several orientation sessions to introduce the training courses offered by the center to the engineers’ community and their families. That is in addition to briefing the participants about the newly-launched Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Platform (TAG.Global Digital Platform), and the procedures for enrolling in courses and providing them with the knowledge and skills (digitally) in accordance with the highest international training standards.

Furthermore, TAG-KC organized a special training course on the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital Literacy Certificate (TAGDLC) diploma that was attended by a number of engineers’ siblings in Alexandria. Such activities attest to both sides’ keenness to develop and sharpen the skills of engineers and support them in all fields to achieve excellence, leadership, and creativity.

The activities also included introductory sessions about TAG.Global Digital Platform Programs for Kids, in addition to the English, French, and Italian languages learning programs. Such programs signify TAG-KC’s goal in helping the largest possible segment of the Alexandria community to develop their professional skills as well as to enable them to successfully compete in the labor market and keep pace with modern technological advancement.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC), located in the Engineers Club in Alexandria, is one of the Arab entrepreneurial initiatives supported by TAG.Global. It aims at serving students, youth, graduates, and members of the local community, by raising awareness and organizing training and capacity-building courses to enable them to compete in the labor market, especially in the field of development, innovation, and entrepreneurship, through the latest training tools and the best and qualified experts and specialists.