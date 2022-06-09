CAIRO – The ‘Forum on Boosting Economic Integration among Arab Countries’, organized by the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) and the Arab Parliament has started in Cairo.

In his keynote address, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), tackled several important issues regionally and globally, highlighting the role technology plays in increasing the knowledge and awareness of Arab citizens.

That was in the presence of Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mr. Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Assoumi, ARADO General Director Mr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al- Qahtani, Egypt’s Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, Dr. Ali Moselhi, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammad Maait, Sudan’s Minister of Trade and Supply, Dr. Amal Saleh Saad, and the Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, Dr. Khaled Hanafi. Other attendees included the President of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, Mr. Mohamed bin Obaid Al Mazrooei, and Former Director of Trade in Services and Investment Division of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed the importance of Arab solidarity, saying that the Arab states should maintain self-sufficiency production in three main areas: food, medicine and technology.

He also noted that giving much attention to infrastructure is the right path the Arab countries should take, as has been implemented in Egypt. “Pleasing the peoples is a negative thinking. If you please the peoples at the expense of the infrastructure, this will lead to many problems in the future.” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said, adding: “What President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is doing needs courage and future perspective which many leaders lack. The President elevated the Egyptian economy to reach the seventh rank by 2030 based on reports issued by American research centers ,which I saw and are available for everyone to check. I assure you that Egypt will even become in the 6th place not 7th ahead of Turkey, based on statistics and figures, not predictions.”

At the end of the opening session, Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mr. Al-Assoumi, and ARADO General Director Mr. Al- Qahtani, presented the Forum Shield to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh in recognition of his continuous efforts and active participation.

