AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), in cooperation with Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan (ZU), has organized a ‘Life Skills’ training workshop for a group of the University students, presented by trainer Mr. Mohammad Merei.

The workshop comes as part of the corporate social responsibility provided by TAG.Global to the youth of the local community, through sharpening the students’ life skills.

The workshop addressed several key topics, including effective communication and leadership, problem-solving and decision-making, in addition to other personal development relevant areas in a simplified manner. It was attended by a large number of students and interested people, who expressed their appreciation for organizing such a training workshop.

TAG-KC Executive Director, Mr. Zaid Al Majali, expressed TG.Global’s gratitude for collaborating with Al-Zaytoonah University in various fields, including training, which is considered one of the top priorities for HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC) is one of the initiatives adopted by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) that seeks to give support to local institutions to create a more productive and competitive knowledge-based economy by targeting youth and developing human resources using the latest information and communication technology tools and means.