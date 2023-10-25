BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has stressed that cybersecurity is considered one of the key important issues that threaten the future of humanity, due to its challenges that compel everyone to protect national security.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s remarks came during his participation as a keynote speaker at the Cybersecurity Conference organized by the Adnan Kassar School of Business at the Lebanese American University (LAU) in cooperation with BMB Smart, under the title “Smart Shield: Protecting Information in the Digital Age”.

In his speech, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to the unprecedented changes and development of the Internet since he assumed his role in the United Nations ICT Task Force in 2000; stating that ‘cybersecurity is a standalone science that needs to permanently keep pace with technology advancements to safeguard data and information in all its forms from any theft, deletion, or change.

He also referred to the significance of the Conference, which serves as an important tool for keeping abreast with the most recent advancements in cybersecurity science. In addition, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his thanks to Lebanon, noting it is one of the countries that are distinguished by supporting creativity regardless of any disagreements, political disputes, or other conditions.

For his part, LAU President, Dr. Michel Mawad, said that the theme of the Conference constitutes one of the most important issues of our era since it interferes with human existence in an unprecedented way, reviewing the concept of protection for individuals and the groups. “The University deals with information systems at various levels, including medical, academic, financial, and human resources. Cybersecurity is important to safeguard data and secure systems against any threats during their operations,” he said.

For his part, Lebanon’s Minister of Telecommunications, HE Mr. Johnny Korm, stated that economic and security infrastructure may be jeopardized in the digital age that we live in, which exceeds responsibility beyond traditional borders and known defenses. Additionally, he reaffirmed that cybersecurity is a matter of national security that has become a basic need that requires cooperation and partnership between the public and the private sectors in order to combine innovation with public policies to ensure security and effective performance.

It is worth mentioning that the Conference was held in the presence of Head of the Cybercrime Division, Colonel Patrick Obeid, heads and managers of companies and institutions specialized in the Internet and cybersecurity, and a host of experts in the field from Lebanon, Arab and foreign countries.

-Ends-