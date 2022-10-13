Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi, UAE:

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the 21st World Congress of the International Society on Toxinology (IST), will be organized by Amsaal, the first of its kind company in the Middle East, during October 16-21, 2022 in Abu Dhabi. The event is going to be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA".

The 6-day-congress, which will be held at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, aims at identifying the science of toxinology, promoting research and advancement of knowledge in all areas of toxinology , facilitating exchange of ideas and information on toxinology between members and others interested in this field, developing and promoting standards for research in toxinology , particularly ethical standards for animal research. It further seeks to encourage development of research, through encouragement of research & researchers in toxinology, including new and young researchers, as well as development of clinical interest, expertise and qualifications in clinical toxinology and to recognize excellence in it.

The hybrid congress will encompass 120 specialists, who will attend in person, while 2,000 will participate remotely from 35 countries, including US, European countries and the UAE. Among the participants are delegates interested in toxinology , whether experimental or clinical including those interested in the taxonomy and biology of toxin-producing organisms, biochemists and pharmacologists working with toxins, researchers using toxins as tools or to develop new therapies for human disease, agricultural scientists researching new pest control tools using toxins, scientists working to produce antivenoms and antitoxins, and clinicians involved in diagnosing and treating the effects of toxins. This broad scope encompasses venomous animals, such as snakes, spiders, scorpions, jellyfish, poisonous animals, poisonous plants and mushrooms, algal toxins, and bacterial toxins.

For his part, Dr. Tarek Abd El-Aziz, Scientific Director at Amsaal, and Chair of the International Toxinology Congress, said that the UAE is one of the leading countries in organizing specialized international conferences and the major scientific events. And this is the first time that the 21st World Congress of the International Society on Toxinology (IST) will be held in the Middle East.

“The Congress will encompass a broad range of themes, including animal venoms, bacterial toxins, fungal toxins, plant toxins, synthesized toxins, toxin discovery & structure identification, toxin pharmacology, clinical toxinology, and other related topics,” Dr. Tarek added.

He continued, “Building on the successes of the past editions, which demonstrated commitment to a diverse and inclusive programme, showcasing senior and emerging researchers from across the globe, we endeavor to maintain this scientific excellence and originality and offer the toxinology community another exciting scientific agenda in 2022.”

Over six days, the sessions will discuss many research papers on clinical toxinology, snakebites, antivenoms, recent advances in toxinology, natural poisons and drug discovery, drugs of toxins, poisons and ion channels, structure and function of venoms, toxins in natural history and evolution, marine and freshwater toxins, fungal and bacterial toxins, venoms techniques, proteinic antivenoms, antibodies and toxins.

About Amsaal

Amsaal, is a large Abu Dhabi-based pioneering company specialized in the production and distribution of venoms and purified toxins. The company owns a unique capability, in terms of scientific laboratories and research centres, which are as distinct as those at major universities and prestigious global research entities.

These scientific laboratories contribute significantly to the global science research, as it has scientific partnerships with universities, research centres, pharmaceutical companies, and antivenom manufacturing facilities.

Amsaal adopts special procedures and laboratory capabilities to ensure a stable and pure venom extraction in accordance with the WHO protocol. It produces and sells toxins outside the UAE for manufacture of drugs and antivenoms to save lives of those who got bitten by snakes, scorpions, other poisonous reptiles

