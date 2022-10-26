Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi is set to host the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry on October 27th through the 29th at the Conrad Etihad Towers Hotel. The event is part of the International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED, and organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est. with support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

The International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry holds this world scientific meeting every two years in a different city which is hosted by a member academy and attended by thousands of dentists and delegates from all around the world. This year’s meeting, IFED 2022, will be hosted by Abu Dhabi in conjunction with the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, marking the first time the congress meets in the MENA region.

Dr. Esam Tashkandi, IFED Conference Chairman, stated: “The IFED 2022 Conference Program features a stellar list of world-renowned speakers who will present on diverse esthetic dentistry topics. Participants of the IFED Conference will receive MOH accreditation for 17 CPD Credit Hours and ADA Certification for 14.5 continuing education credits.”

Dr. Esam added: “In addition, delegates and trade visitors will have the opportunity to visit our exhibition hall and meet key people in the field of esthetic dentistry with the latest, cutting edge and contemporary products, technologies, and services for offer in the world of dentistry. We hope that all those interested in this area will come and join us in this enriching experience and we promise them many unforgettable memories to take back home.”

IFED was founded by the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and the Japanese Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and now have an outstanding number of participating countries which are also set to be present at this year’s meeting such as USA, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Iceland, China, France, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UK, Denmark, and Italy. More than 2500 visitors and 65 international brands are expected to be present it IFED, including 17 expert speakers and four workshops to cover the latest scientific information in esthetic dentistry.

Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, stated: “IFED 2022 being hosted in Abu Dhabi for the first time in the UAE, and the MENA region is an incredible moment in its history of nearly 30 years. Organizing and preparing this event with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and the IFED committee has been in an honor, and we are prepared to take this relationship even further.”

The conference is set to include subjects on Esthetic Dentistry, Oral Implantology, Prosthodontics, CAD/CAM, Digital Dentistry, Orthodontics and Periodontology, while also mentioning some of the scientific conference topics which includes Advances in Digital Dentistry; Taking the Mystery out of Occlusion in Esthetic Dentistry; Face Centered, Interdisciplinary Digital Treatment; Advantages of Digital Workflows for Smile Designs and Rehabilitations; Avoiding Technical Complication with Proper Treatment Planning; and so much more.

The International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED 2022, is organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est., a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, and the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry.

