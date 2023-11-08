Held under the patronage of UAE President HH Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Special Edition of ADSW to take place during nation’s hosting of UN Climate Change Conference and mark the UAE’s Year of Sustainability

ADSW partner-led events taking place at COP28 include the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Under the patronage of UAE President HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar, will drive and elevate worldwide climate action during COP28 in the UAE.

Through the hosting of critical, thought leadership led conversations, the Special Edition of ADSW will empower global climate action at a significant time for the world, and enable better decision making at COP28 to address the challenge of cutting 22 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions in the next seven years to keep 1.5°C in reach.

As an integral part of this year’s Special Edition of ADSW at COP28, the ADSW Summit, taking place on December 4, will spotlight three critical strategic themes: Unlocking Financing for the Green Economy, Enabling the Just Energy Transition, and Making Business Sustainable.

The ADSW Summit will explore what the global community must do to ensure that all nations, including those with limited resources, have access to technologies and innovations at scale. The Summit will also examine how organizations can positively impact society and integrate sustainable practices into every corner of their operations.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said: “This special edition of ADSW at COP28 provides a unique opportunity to further identify and discuss pathways for climate action partnerships. A critical step towards solving the climate crisis is recognizing existing blockages in the system and developing effective solutions. For over 15 years, ADSW has continued to provide a platform for thought leadership and climate action, bringing together leaders from across governments, the private sector and civil society to discuss and engage on bold climate action and the innovations that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations. I look forward to bridging the thematic discussions into tangible outcomes during ADSW at COP28.”

In addition to its anchor event, the ADSW Summit, the Special Edition of ADSW at COP28 will include Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum on December 4, and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on December 5 and 7.

Salem Mohammed Al Darei, Chief Executive Officer, ADGM Authority said: “At ADGM, we see ourselves as an important driving force in bridging the capital gap required for achieving net-zero emissions as well the UAE’s journey towards a sustainable future by 2050, having created an ecosystem with a robust regulatory framework that champions sustainable finance and funding climate transition. Through the critical discussions at ADSFF this year, we are set to bring about concrete decisions that will contribute to the much-needed climate financing and position Abu Dhabi as not just any capital city, but a ‘Capital of Green Capital.”

Frederick Kempe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Council, said: “All eyes are on Dubai as global energy and climate leaders gather for COP28 to assess the results of global action to curb emissions and meet net-zero goals. Hosting the eighth Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum at COP28 provides an unparalleled opportunity to convene world energy and climate leaders and inspire decisive action as they seek to tackle how to best respond to the geopolitics of the energy transition.”

In the COP28 green zone, the ADSW Partnership Hub will run a series of structured collaborative activities at the Alif Pavilion between December 5–6, that will encourage participants to exchange ideas and build successful business relationships.



Between December 3–7, ADSW’s virtual content platform; ADSW Live will be streaming a series of interviews live and direct from the Green Zone, capturing daily reaction to climate discussions, and sharing timely, relevant sustainability-oriented content wrap-ups.

The Women in Sustainability Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) initiative will co-host the inaugural Arab Women Leaders’ Summit with the COP28 UAE Presidency held under 'Gender Inclusion and Climate Change: Advancing Equality for a Resilient Future', on December 4.

The Y4S Annual Forum, taking place on December 8 and hosted by Youth 4 Sustainability, will provide a platform for youth to engage in fruitful discussions and promote solutions towards deepening youth participation in climate mitigation.

ADSW at COP28 confirmed sponsors include the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel Arkan, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Investcorp, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mubadala, Huawei Tech, HSBC, GE Vernova, Baker Hughes, Agthia Group, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, BEEAH and SLB.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse, Masdar, to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress. Established in 2008, ADSW provides a global platform for all who have a stake in the future of our planet. ADSW brings together leaders from across governments, the private sector, and civil society to discuss and engage in bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

