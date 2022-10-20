Abu Dhabi, UAE: Fight fans in Abu Dhabi will enjoy a week-long line-up of combat sports-themed fun ahead of UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV, which takes place October 22 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. While global anticipation grows for the packed line-up of fights, organisers have announced the return of entertaining events and activations across the city as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, happening until October 23.

Etihad Arena is the epicentre of entertainment, with the fight festival’s principal UFC Fan Experience located directly in front of the UFC venue, between October 19 – 23, ensuring both event-goers and casual Yas Bay visitors will be able to enjoy the days leading up to the main event, including fight night itself. Additionally, until October 23, another fun-filled activation park will be set up at Town Square, right in the heart of Yas Mall.

Both UFC Fan Experience locations will feature dedicated Gaming Zones with different console stations and the ever-popular UFC Reaction Challenge, which tests the speed of participants’ reactions by having them follow illuminated sensors as quickly as they can. Simultaneously, UFC fighter cut-outs at the UFC Fan Experience will give everyone the chance to capture memorable moments with UFC 280’s stars, including Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Sean O'Malley.

Leading up to the main event at Etihad Arena, fans will be able to meet a number of visiting fighters at different locations across the city at meet-and-greet and Q&A sessions.

The UFC Fan Experience will also feature a UFC Prize Wall, offering visitors the chance to win exclusive merchandise by punching through circular slots on a cardboard wall. Additionally, a real UFC belt will also be on display, providing another great photo opportunity for wannabe champions. Individual visitors to both UFC Fan Experience locations can also enjoy UFC-branded video booths that not only promise high-quality footage perfect for social media, but also instantly send it by email to the user’s inbox.

At Etihad Arena, a merchandise booth will sell official UFC gear and souvenirs, while an information booth will share details about Abu Dhabi Showdown Week events, as well as distribute score cards to encourage fans to participate in more activities and collect stamps for a chance to take part in the Prize Wall. With hordes of international visitors expected to arrive ahead of fight night, they can also experiment with traditional Arabic coffee at the Bait Al Gahwa pavilion, as it showcases local Emirati culture.

Yas Mall’s UFC Fan Experience will also offer a unique Striking Challenge that will track how many punches fans can throw in the allotted time. It will also have a live DJ who will ensure the atmosphere remains electric.

UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV’s main event pits Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship title and will be the latest event held in the UAE capital as part of the landmark 2019 partnership between UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and DCT Abu Dhabi.

The highly anticipated UAE Warriors returns October 20 as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week with action-packed MMA match-ups at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu Al Jazira Club. UFC Warriors 34 is headlined by Armenia’s Martun Mezhulmyan taking on Acoidan Duque from Spain at a catchweight of 161 lbs, alongside 12 other exciting bouts. The event will also be broadcast on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

For more information and tickets for UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV, visit etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 188 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the Emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the Emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae