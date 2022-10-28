ADIPEC will host 54 of the top national and international petroleum and integrated energy companies

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre announced the conclusion of its preparations to host the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 (ADIPEC), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE from October 31 until 3 November 3, 2022.

The Centre has prepared its facilities and infrastructure to host this global event, which is the biggest in its sector and which brings together specialists in the petroleum and gas industry from around the world under one roof.

All necessary measures have been taken in line with ADNEC Group’s continuous efforts to exceeds the expectations of visitors and participants in the events hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This is all in line with the highest international standards within the sector so that the event will be produced in a manner befitting Abu Dhabi’s reputation and standing as a capital for business tourism in the region and the world.

This year, ADIPEC will host 54 of the top national and international petroleum and integrated energy companies, in addition to 28 international pavilions, providing the optimal platform for stimulating trade activities throughout all segments of the energy sector supply chain. The event is expected to be attended by more than 150,000 energy experts from 160 countries, alongside 2,200 exhibitors who will be unveiling the latest innovations in the sector.

For more details, please visit: https://www.adipec.com/