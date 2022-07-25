Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), the UAE capital’s prestige boating, leisure marine and fishing show, organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), has entered into a three-year sponsorship agreement with Abu Dhabi Maritime to support the event’s upcoming editions.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the fourth edition of ADIBS will take place at ADNEC’s brand new marina hall and the marina space from 24 to 27 November 2022.

The signing ceremony was attended by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO – Maritime Cluster and SAFEEN Group, Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, and other senior officials and staff.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC said: “This agreement is a culmination of a long-time collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, and is a testament to our dedication to working with experts and leaders in the industry to ensure seamless event experiences for our partners, exhibitors and visitors. We are looking forward to witnessing the positive impact that this collaboration will have on the national maritime sector, which is in line with our wider strategy of bolstering the Emirate’s business tourism offerings.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime, commented: “As the custodian of Abu Dhabi’s waterways, we are committed to raising the profile of Abu Dhabi as a leading global maritime capital. This sponsorship agreement with ADNEC for ADIBS supports our endeavours, and we look forward to showcasing the incredible opportunities and potential that Abu Dhabi has to offer as an international maritime destination to the global and local community.

“At Abu Dhabi Maritime, we strive to work closely with all our partners to help implement a streamlined, user- and business-friendly regulatory environment, develop world-class maritime services and infrastructure, and enable sustainable access to our Emirate’s pristine marine-protected areas for all to enjoy.”

Established by an agreement between AD Ports Group and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Maritime has a mandate to implement effective maritime services and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is set to display an impressive range of boats, yachts, and marine related products from both the UAE and around the globe. Bringing together the world’s best brands and industry specialists, the show will offer an ideal platform for leisure marine companies to exhibit, discuss business and find partnerships to help boost the growth the marine sector in the region.