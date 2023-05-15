As part of the efforts aimed at strengthening family relations and maintaining the cohesion and consistency of society, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organised family awareness activities during the International Family Day, which marks the fifteenth of May, by providing consultations and educational lectures to introduce the foundations of family stability and the necessary skills to overcome difficulties and reduce marital differences through innovative friendly methods.

His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed that the celebration of International Family Day is a good opportunity to highlight the significance of preserving the family entity, by intensifying the awareness initiatives of the Judicial Department, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to sustain programs supporting the achievement of family stability as the foundation of an interdependent and solid society.

His Excellency explained that the Judicial Department attaches great importance to this aspect, and is therefore keen to develop family guidance mechanisms and programs, for increasing the rate of reconciliation and settlement of disputes amicably, in addition to implementing guidance sessions, lectures and introductory workshops and making them available remotely to all members of society to ensure that educational messages are delivered to a wide segment and to contribute to reducing disputes and preserving family relations.

Moreover, the celebration of International Family Day, which continued for two days in Delma Mall, included discussions on the rules of happiness and managing family relations as they focused on introducing the means that help achieve happiness among family members, while acquiring effective communication skills and commitment to rights and duties, in addition to the importance of instilling noble values and their role in facing challenges and difficulties.

The programs and events contained the family counseling and chatting corner provided by family counselors in the Judicial Department, as well as the family and child corner, which included a number of recreational and interactive activities and competitions for children in a family atmosphere full of delight and benefit.