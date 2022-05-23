Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) will offer its visitors an opportunity to discover renowned works by German authors, thinkers and artists and the country’s rich culture of arts and creative works.

Taking place from May 23rd to 29th at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi, the fair will welcome Germany as this year’s Guest of Honour. Fairgoers can explore the immortal works of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and meet him (almost) in person in the dedicated German Pavilion at 8B 05, introducing visitors to the long and illustrious German tradition of creativity, literature, and intellectual and theatrical works.

ADIBF offers a wide range of programmes for visitors of all ages and backgrounds. More than 650 events are being staged including film screenings, discussions, art workshops, children’s activities and more.

The German Pavilion will host a busy programme packed with cultural and professional events with about 35 publishers present. Around 80 authors, experts, publishers and creators taking part in more than 40 sessions, including daily workshops for children and young adults, author discussions, performances, a trade programme as well as a VR experience of Goethe’s play Faust. The programmes at the German Pavilion will focus on topics including Future Lab, Inspiration, Soccer, (Un)certainties and Translation. In addition, there will be screenings of German short films as part of the ‘Cinema Box’, and other activities that demonstrate the cultural and intellectual ties between Germany, the UAE and the Arab world.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “Human culture is passed down through generations to remain accessible to people and civilisations, and to offer a gateway for different nations to exchange knowledge, beauty and art. The UAE is proud to be a meeting point hosting various cultures and showcasing their tremendous creative output.

“We have selected Germany as the Guest of Honour at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair because of the long-standing relations we share with the German Federation across various sectors. The Fair is now at the heart of our project for the creative industries; it has a tremendous impact on the knowledge economy, which, in turn, is an integral part of the UAE’s development.”

Juergen Boos, Director of the Frankfurter Buchmesse/ Frankfurt Book Fair, said: “We are delighted to participate in this important cultural event and introduce German culture from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We have set a busy schedule of events, bringing together 10 authors and illustrators and more than 30 German publishers to display their latest works and achievements. The objective is to promote collaboration and common grounds between Arab and German intellectuals and publishers, and we look forward to being part of this event, especially after two years of distancing caused by the pandemic and its impact on the publishing industry.

“This participation is certainly an ideal opportunity to build bridges between Arab and Emirati culture, on the one hand, and German culture, on the other, and to benefit from the exhibition’s renowned status to strengthen partnership and cooperation among publishers around the world.”

The ALC announced that Germany would be the Guest of Honour at the ADIBF, reflecting the solid partnership across various cultural, intellectual, and creative fields between Germany and the UAE.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was launched in 1981 to offer an international cultural platform bringing together publishers, libraries, agents, cultural establishments, and the press under one roof to exchange ideas and identify promising opportunities. Every year, the event welcomes leading publishers from the Arab world and beyond in a series of activities and events, in an effort to drive progress and development in the publishing sector and open up promising new prospects for local and Arab publishers.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.