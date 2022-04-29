Fair’s 31st edition in May will gather Noble Laureates, publishers, literary figures, and intellectuals from Arab world and beyond

Engaging, family-friendly agenda to feature over 400 cultural and entertainment events, including panel discussions, literary sessions and interactive activities

Germany selected as Guest of Honour, while renowned author Taha Hussein named as Personality of the Year

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has unveiled the agenda for the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23 - 29 May 2022.

This year’s fair will once again bring together literary figures, Nobel laureates, academics and industry professionals from around the world, hosting more than 1,000 publishers from 80 countries. Its packed agenda of more than 400 events will include a wide range of literary and cultural seminars, creative workshops, panel discussions, poetry evenings, educational events, book signings by 80 authors and creators, special sessions by the Professional Programme for Publishers, and children’s activities presented by renowned authors, experts and entertainers.

The fair’s 31st edition will also host the Federal Republic of Germany as Guest of Honour, with a programme of over 15 cultural events set to feature nearly 10 German publishers, intellectuals and creators. Special activities include screenings of German films, as well as events which highlight collaborations between the German and Arab cultures.

The ALC has also revealed that Egyptian author Taha Hussein, known as the “Dean of Arabic Literature”, will be the Personality of the Year for Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022, in appreciation of his immense contributions to Arab culture. The event will celebrate the renowned literary figure through a special pavilion that will shed light on his accomplishments and cultural impact, narrating the author’s life story in coordination with the Taha Hussein Museum in Egypt.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “ We are now celebrating more than three decades of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, a flagship cultural event for the emirate and an important element of Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision, in which the cultural and creative industries are major catalysts for economic and social growth and diversity. The fair is key for the regional and international publishing sectors, presenting new opportunities and forging new partnerships for businesses and professionals in the industry from all over the world.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “Over the course of more than three decades, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has succeeded in positioning the emirate as a home for creative minds and innovators in the literary and publishing sectors, contributing to a cultural capital where diverse outlooks and cultures converge to engage in crucial dialogue and exchange. Each year we aim to not only facilitate the growth and evolution of the industry but to empower individuals with knowledge and creativity, and spark passion for the written word. The 2022 fair will reaffirm the role of culture and books in advancing societies and building bridges between nations, with a special highlight being Germany’s return as Guest of Honour – a celebration of the longstanding cultural and intellectual collaboration between the Federal Republic and the Arab world.”

A group of prominent cultural and literary figures from around the Arab world and beyond are set to participate in this year’s fair. They will take part in the over 400 cultural events taking place throughout the fair, including intellectual and literary sessions bringing together prominent Arab and international writers and thinkers. Poetry evenings are on the agenda, along with book signings by 80 authors and creators. A series of activities will be presented for the first time during the fair, such as the comics corner, the lifestyle program, and the music program. The Black Box Cinema is back this year after absence of four years.

ALC is set to organise the first International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries. Participants will discuss various ways to strengthen the book industry and advance the sector, in addition to exploring the latest trends and practices around Arabic content.

