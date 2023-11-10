Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), the United Arab Emirates capital boating, leisure marine and fishing exhibition, has concluded its first day at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Marina and Canal Hall, where industry professionals, decision makers and local and international companies arrived in Abu Dhabi to showcase their latest offerings and trends in luxury yachts, leisure marine, fishing equipment industries and water sports.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, ADIBS 2023 opened its doors at 3PM on November 9, with a diverse group of international and local visitors touring the exhibition grounds before experiencing a ceremonial flyover, signifying the launch of ADIBS 2023 of the four-day maritime exhibition. This year, the 65,000 square meter Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Marina and Canal Hall venue welcomed thousands of attendees, who were able to explore the 137 exhibits from 711 leading regional and international brands.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are proud to launch the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023, a pivotal event that not only showcases the latest in luxury yachting, marine technology, and fishing equipment but also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in maritime innovation and sustainability. This year's exhibition, marked by significant launches, engaging discussions on marine sustainability, and the unveiling of world records, has set a new standard in the industry.”

There were several regional launches that occurred on day one of ADIBS 2023, with brands such as Fast Marine Boats launching the Brabus Marine, Class Marine Boats launching the Nimbus, and Waldorf Astoria launching the Private Island Ithaafushi (Waldorf Astoria). The Dubai based yacht consultant Behnemar launched the San Lorenzo SX88 Super Yacht, an exclusive 27-meter yacht, while also sharing insights into the latest trends in the industry.

Polish yacht manufacturer Sunreef Yachts launched its award-winning Sunreef 80 Power Eco Yacht, a luxury Catamaran that utilizes green tech for fuel free cruising. Sunreef Yachts, the overall winner of the inaugural Marine Research Hub Innovation & Sustainability Awards gave a key presentation at The Capital Stage demonstrating their dedication and ingenuity in developing solutions to safeguard marine ecosystems. In total 15 launches took place from 13 regional brands and two internationals.

This year, ADIBS 2023 introduced The Capital Stage in partnership with the Environment Agency, which provided a live stage area featuring panel discussions and presentations focusing on marine research and sustainability, luxury and innovation of the industry, and technology's role in saving lives. A highlight of the day was the first Panel Session held at the Capital Stage. Titled "The Future of Boating: Top Electric Innovations," the session featured key displays from Ripple Boat, Navier, The Silent Power, and Regent, who presented their latest offerings, emphasizing sustainable and innovative marine technology.

A significant announcement from Abu Dhabi Maritime captivated the audience at the Capital Stage, where the Guinness World Record for the biggest 3D printed boat was unveiled and displayed, further underlining Abu Dhabi’s position as a global maritime hub and innovation center. The 11.98-meter-long boat, beating the previous record of 7.72 meters, was entirely 3D printed through a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Maritime and Al Seer Marine, demonstrating their technical capabilities and innovation in the sector.

Held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, this year's show unveils a refreshed brand architecture and a new identity, embodying the spirit of the maritime event and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's commitment to economic growth and the maritime ecosystem. The keynote speaker of the day, Mariam Farag, a social entrepreneur and humanitarian advocate, who delivered insights into the integration of sustainability within corporate frameworks, highlighting her work in humanizing brands and her current role at DAMAC Properties.

Heritage Displays and Workshops connected visitors to the UAE's rich maritime history. These workshops offered a hands-on experience in traditional maritime crafts, from net making to oyster opening, providing a glimpse into the timeless skills of the Emirati seafaring culture. The Innovation Zone also provided a glimpse into the future, presenting the latest advancements in maritime technology and sustainable practices. This space is a dedicated hub for learning and discovery, where visitors can explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the maritime industry.

The evening continued with a second Call to Ocean Parade along the Marina Walk, followed by an entertaining firework display, which was simultaneously accompanied by a live musical performance by the renowned artist Eirini, adding a cultural touch to the maritime exhibition. ADIBS 2023 day one set a high benchmark for the rest of the event, showcasing a blend of innovation, culture, and entertainment. The boat show continues to affirm its status as a leading event in the marine industry and will continue until Sunday, 12 November.

