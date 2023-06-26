Abu Dhabi showcased its strengths in the asset and wealth management space with entities such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi IPO Fund and Abu Dhabi Residents Office attending the event.

Abu Dhabi - Prominent Abu Dhabi entities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi IPO Fund (ADIPOF), Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), are participating in the highly anticipated Impower Fund Forum, taking place on 27-28 June 2023 at The Grimaldi Forum, Monte Carlo, Monaco. This prestigious event is widely recognised as the largest asset and wealth management conference in Europe, attracting over 1400 international players from 60+ countries.



With more than 500 asset and wealth managers, 400 fund buyers, and asset owners in attendance, the Impower Fund Forum serves as the ultimate platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities within the ever-evolving asset management landscape.



Abu Dhabi's unwavering commitment to the asset management sector has positioned it as a formidable player, harnessing the emirate's robust GDP of approximately USD 300 billion in 2022. Bolstered by institutional capital, Abu Dhabi's sovereign funds, including ADIA, ADQ, and Mubadala, are globally recognised as pioneers in the industry. The region's favourable business environment, progressive regulatory framework, and access to diverse markets have contributed to its ongoing growth as a prosperous asset management hub.



ADGM, at the forefront of this strategic evolution, has played a pivotal role in nurturing a vibrant ecosystem and fostering sustainable growth within the UAE and the wider region. Its progressive regulatory framework and commitment to collaboration and innovation have established ADGM as a magnetic force, attracting asset management firms and professionals from across the globe seeking to capitalise on the region's promising opportunities and leverage Abu Dhabi's growing recognition as the 'capital of capital.'



On behalf of ADGM, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Markets at ADGM will be attending the Impower Fund Forum and actively participating in key panel sessions and presentations. ADGM’s presence at this event underscores its commitment to shaping the future of the industry by fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth.



Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Markets at ADGM, commented, "We are excited to be part of the Impower Fund Forum, Europe's premier asset and wealth management conference. ADGM's strategic initiatives and progressive regulatory framework have made it a sought-after destination for the industry. We look forward to showcasing our accomplishments, engaging with industry peers, and exploring new avenues for collaboration."

"As the sector continues to evolve, ADGM remains committed to shaping the future of asset management in the UAE and the wider region. ADGM’s involvement in this prestigious conference underscores our dedication to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and nurturing sustainable growth”, he added.



The Impower Fund Forum presents a significant opportunity for Abu Dhabi and its entities to highlight its achievements, share insights, and engage with international industry players.

Joining the delegation are representatives from the Abu Dhabi IPO Fund (ADIPOF), a USD1.4 billion special purpose vehicle launched by the Abu Dhabi government to empower private companies and help them transition to Public status via listings on one of the Middle East’s most active financial markets, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). ADIPOF forms a crucial part of the country’s business and economic ecosystem, contributing to a diversified investment landscape and potentially providing companies with access to growth capital, thereby creating liquidity for founders and sponsors. It is a unique vehicle that will enable firms to access public markets rapidly, easily, and economically; and helps stimulate private sector-led growth in Abu Dhabi.



ADGM's participation will focus on its recent legislative fund-related changes and provide invaluable insights into the dynamic asset management landscape in the UAE. The international financial centre’s (IFC) 2022 numbers reflected a growth of 56% in its assets under management and have seen a significant rise in asset management firms moving to ADGM. Names such as Ray Dalio, Brevan Howard, Blackstone and OneIM have recently moved to Abu Dhabi and are based in the IFC. ADGM’s exponential achievements have made it one of the fastest-growing IFCs in the region.

