Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, took part in a CEOs Forum for Exporting Manufacturers, which was held in the UAE capital. The event was attended by senior government officials and representatives of public and private companies and industrial institutions.

Organized by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the forum explored mechanisms to enable national businesses to increase their export volumes through risk-free financing.

H.E Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Export Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, said that the forum was in line with the vision of the UAE government to drive the growth of the export sector, which is a major driver and constituent of economic diversification.

“The forum is an important platform to connect with stakeholders, discuss how to develop the industrial sector, how businesses can benefit from the competitive financing from (ADEX) and the innovative solutions offered by its partners. The event also provided an ideal means to explore appropriate solutions to the challenges faced by exporters, especially in terms of securing financial resources to expand their global footprint.”

Mr. Khalil Fadhl Al Mansoori, the Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, talked about ADEX’s contribution towards the UAE’s industrial development as it offers attractive credit facilities to foreign buyers to purchase Emirati goods and services. “We are also working to establish strategic partnerships with national agencies and international institutions that would support vital sectors such as pharmaceutical, food, defense, water and renewable energy, in addition to opening new markets for them to export their products,” he added.

The CEOs Forum for Exporting Manufacturers included seminars where the participants agreed on the importance of promoting national products and providing credit facilities to Emirati companies operating in various industrial sectors.