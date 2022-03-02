UAE, Abu Dhabi: As part of its distinguished participation at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, ADCDA, has organized an awareness campaign that includes some of the most essential basic first aid mechanisms, their importance, and how to apply them in response to life threatening emergencies. During the campaign, the ADCDA also demonstrated four types of new and advanced civil defence mobile equipment adopted for the purpose of rescue and emergency response.

The campaign began on the 20th of February and continues until March 5th with the aim of educating visitors on modern technologies used by the Civil Defence Authority and first aid procedures necessary to save lives in emergency situations, especially in cases like severe burns, asphyxiation, heart attacks and bleeding, which are some of the main causes of fatalities in accidents all over the world.

The four mobile units being demonstrated at the Festival are two sand bikes, one for rescue and the other for firefighting, both of which are used on sandy and desert terrains, along with a firefighting robot used for accidents or incidents involving oil drilling facilities, warehouses, factories, industrial areas and open agricultural areas, and an ambulance paramedic bike which can be used during traffic congestion and in narrow city pathways in order to get to accident victims and perform any necessary first aid while the ambulance is on its way.

The first aid campaign, which is being very well received by the public, deals with cases that require rapid action to save the life of a patient or injured person before an ambulance arrives. For example, in cases of heart attacks, simple CPR can be performed to help the patient breath again while the specialized paramedics arrive.

The campaign also reviews first aid procedures in cases of asphyxiation in the family, which occurs mostly to children choking, who can be saved if one or more of the people around them know how to perform the simple Heimlich maneuver. The awareness campaign also covers cases of hemorrhaging and open wounds, and shows the simple techniques used to buy the patient some time until they receive medical help.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority supports Abu Dhabi’s noble intention to become one of the world's safest and most secure cities by raising the standards of emergency services provided to the Abu Dhabi community, based on the vision and policies of the Abu Dhabi Government which seeks to apply the highest standards of public services in accordance with the best global practices in the field of paramedicine and Emergency Medical Technicians, firefighting, rescue and emergency response services.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is an international entertainment and cultural event designed to reflect the noble values of the people of the UAE, proudly passing them on to future generations and disseminating their message of resilience and heritage to all other civilizations of the world. It is characterized by broad international participation with the objective of spreading the UAE’s humanitarian policies all over the world, prompting civilizational and cultural exchange in a fun and entertaining atmosphere for the whole family. The Festival runs from 4 pm daily until 1st April, 2022.

