Abu Dhabi, UAE:– The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is taking part in the 46th Kuwait International Book Fair, organised by the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature (NCCAL) in Kuwait from 22 November to 2 December 2023 at the Kuwait International Fairground.

With its participation at the fair, the Centre aims to strengthen means of communication and interaction with prominent pioneers and stakeholders in the book and book-focused exhibitions industry. The event also allows the ALC to expand its reach to the largest possible audience across the Gulf and Arab regions, where taking part in various exhibitions offers the Centre a platform to promote and sell its various publications.

Kuwait International Book Fair is one of the most prominent Arab exhibitions, consistently bringing in sizeable attendance from the Kuwaiti public. It offers an ideal opportunity to introduce the Centre’s cultural initiatives, shed light on the progress made to its existing projects, and highlight its efforts to support cultural initiatives in the Arab region and chart a roadmap for the regional and international cultural scenes.

The Kuwait International Book Fair 2023 will provide a platform for authors, publishers, and readers to converge, facilitating knowledge-sharing and creative exchange. The fair presents more than 350,000 titles and includes seminars, lectures, and poetry evenings as part of its cultural agenda, in addition to hosting intellectuals, authors, experts, and publishers to discuss innovative ideas for the development of the sector.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.