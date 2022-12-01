Abu Dhabi, UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region. The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced it will be organising the Al Dhafra Book Festival 2022 from 5 to 9 December at the Public Park in Zayed City.

The festival will be held under the slogan ‘Celebrating a Cultural Legacy’, as an interpretation of the the Arabic version whichis taken from a poem by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he expresses his pride and ambitions for the Al Dhafra region.

Al Dhafra Book Festival was formerly known as Al Dhafra Book Fair, which has had two previous editions organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “Al Dhafra Book Festival 2022 is a continuation of the Al Dhafra Book Fair, of which the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organised two editions so far. Now in its third instalment, the event is developing in parallel with the steady growth in the region’s cultural and literary community. It presents a renewed version of the event, inspired by the rich local cultural heritage, which promotes a sense of belonging, encourages creativity and innovation, and celebrates literature and writers to occupy its rightful place in the UAE’s cultural landscape, providing a unique opportunity to enjoy books in all their forms”

“Al Dhafra represents an important part of the history of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and was the scene of countless historical and social events that will remain present in the nation’s memory,” H.E. bin Tamim added. “The region was near and dear to the heart of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who worked to spearhead its development and wrote timeless poems about it. His widely known sung poem “Beynounah” embodied his vision for the status of Al Dhafra and its role in the UAE’s journey towards growth and prosperity – a journey we are still on today, guided by our wise leadership, to make our country one of the most developed in the world and home to an ever-growing list of achievements and successes.”

This year’s Al Dhafra Book Festival seeks to provide intellectual content to connect the various segments of Emirati society with their authentic heritage, documenting the links to the past to inspire pride and promote the values of belonging and loyalty to the UAE. The festival also aims to create a society of avid readers who can make significant contributions to the UAE’s continuous development and progress. It reflects the ALC’s objectives to strengthen the position of the Arabic language as a key component of Emirati identity and culture.

The 2022 edition of the festival will feature around 40 local publishers and distributors, who will present their latest works. The new format of the festival transforms it into a celebration full of cultural, educational, and entertainment events and artistic performances. Around 15,000 visitors, including school students, are expected to attend to enjoy the various activities at the 4,000 square meter site in Zayed City.

The programme will feature more than 100 activities, including a series of cultural evenings titled ‘celebrated Voices, which will celebrate renowned and popular poets and artists from Al Dhafra.

The festival has two areas for young people’s activities, one dedicated to children’s workshops, performances, and story readings, and another for workshops for youth. The Al Dhafra Book Festival includes an art corner that will feature performances by artists, as well as art workshops held throughout the day. There will also be roaming artistic and musical performances, allowing visitors to meet a group of fictional characters inspired by Emirati and Arab folktales that have been brought to life with 3D models.

Al Dhafra Book Festival 2022 is being held in collaboration with the Al Dhafra Region Municipality – Department of Municipalities and Transport as a strategic partner, and Baynounah TV as media partner.

About Al Dhafra Book Festival

Founded in 2018, the Al Dhafra Book Festival - formerly known as the Al Dhafra Book Fair - celebrates Al Dhafra region’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring work of Emirati writers, intellectuals and creatives,. Rebranded in 2022, the Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre under the auspices of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, delivers a diverse programme which aims to foster the culture of reading and inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage, culture and creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performance, art and music for everyone

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.