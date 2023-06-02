Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation to strengthen collaboration in scientific and intellectual fields by exchanging knowledge and developing solutions to the challenges and issues in contemporary Arab research and academia.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, and H.E. Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation. The agreement facilitates cooperation between the two entities in the implementation of strategic joint projects and the organisation of events which enrich and address issues in intellectual, scientific, and cultural fields.

H.E. Al Tunaiji said, “The ALC’s is committed to developing new programmes and initiatives and building a network of strategic partnerships, in order to strengthen cooperation and rally efforts to address the challenges facing the Arabic language. We are constantly working to devise the best solutions to enable the Arabic language to take the lead in cultural, intellectual, and creative fields, and our partnership with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation provides new directions through which we can support Arab knowledge and intellectual production, laying the foundations to motivate Arab creators and thinkers across all fields.”

H.E. Al Hashemi noted, “We are proud of the role that national cultural institutions play in asserting the UAE’s cultural presence both domestically and abroad, reflecting a positive image of a cultural life that is open to a diverse, tolerant, and civilised world. It is our mission to deepen thought and advance the vocabulary, aesthetics, and originality of culture. We have made a commitment at the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation to align ourselves with cultural institutions that share our interests, so that we can unite our vision and share directives. This is a great incentive for us to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to promote cultural values through joint activities and mutual events, which will reflect positively on the cultural outputs and all related knowledge matters.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the ALC and Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation will coordinate efforts, host a range of events and activities focusing on Arab culture and other relevant topics, and exchange their respective databases of Arab and international cultural figures. In addition, the two entities will set a joint action plan that includes developing a dedicated programme of workshops, seminars, advisory services, joint research studies, and reports on topics of common interest. The MoU also provides for the creation of a joint committee to follow up on and implement these programmes.